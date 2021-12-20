New Content: Advanced Technology

This major content update brings:
- The Advanced Technology wing - a sixth section with twelve new levels introducing the new mechanics, including some extremely difficult ones.
- New mechanic: Traps - Blocking the pawns that move on them until they teleport away.
- New mechanic: Bridges - Vertical or horizontal, they only allow pawns to pass in one direction... but they can push other pawns through the walls!
- New mechanic: Blocker Goals - An advanced technology which let us make tests more compact by giving color to goals themselves!
- New mechanic: Double Goals - Yet another madness from our goals departement, a cell that needs two passes to validate.
What crazy levels will you invent with this new tech?
Share your creations on Minimal Crypt's Discord, and play tenths of additional levels made by the game developers and by the community!
