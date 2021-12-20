Team Lobbies Update (v2598)

Chessplosion's online lobbies now let you play 2v2 team matches! You can choose which team to play on if you want to team up with a friend or run a 2v2 tournament, or you can be randomly assigned to a team instead.

That's the only thing that changed in update v2598. There are a few more small online changes I would like to make over the holidays if I have more time, but after that I plan on finishing up Chessplosion's upcoming new singleplayer mode.

Enjoy playing Chessplosion over the holidays! I'll leave you with a screenshot of a team lobby: