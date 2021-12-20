 Skip to content

Chessplosion update for 20 December 2021

Team Lobbies Update (v2598)

View all patches · Build 7915955

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chessplosion's online lobbies now let you play 2v2 team matches! You can choose which team to play on if you want to team up with a friend or run a 2v2 tournament, or you can be randomly assigned to a team instead.

That's the only thing that changed in update v2598. There are a few more small online changes I would like to make over the holidays if I have more time, but after that I plan on finishing up Chessplosion's upcoming new singleplayer mode.

Enjoy playing Chessplosion over the holidays! I'll leave you with a screenshot of a team lobby:

