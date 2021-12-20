Engineer Alpha’s Log #009, More New Conveyors, Holidays, and more, 12/20/21

The holidays are nearly here and I hope this finds you well. As it is that time of year it is nearly guaranteed that there will not be a new build next week, however there will still be an Engineers Alpha’s Log regardless.

I can honestly say that I am loving how the new conveyors are coming out and I hope you are too. They are a core system to the game that the player sees relatively early on so I wanted to make sure they were very solid. Feel free to put any feedback you have regarding the new conveyors in the comment section, it is greatly appreciated.

Conveyor ramps have been reenabled and are better than ever. The new code from the conveyor segments made them so much easier to work with and I am really happy with where they are. The only thing that I feel like they are missing at this point is a way for them to animate the change in angle when the item is at the beginning or end of the ramp. Currently items just instantly snap to the angle of the conveyor when they are added to it which looks a little silly but it works for now.

There were also a few tweaks to conveyor segments this week that you should see, especially if you make one without an end to deposit into.

There is now support for multiple save files you can have up to 3 of your own as well as the games auto save. This was something I knew I needed and as a first implementation works adequately and helps solve an edge case that as far as I know was hasn’t happened where you could get stuck and the game would save you in resulting in a save game being bricked.

I am sure some out there are wondering what the next big feature for the game is going to be and next week is going to be a special sneak preview. It’s quite early in development but how things are starting to shape up look really good and it’s fair to say that I might want to show off my grand idea.

I am also planning on starting to make an official guide in the near future so if there is anything you want explained in detail, please let me know in the comments.

Engineer Alpha Changelog v0.1.10

• Conveyor input can now be manually selected by interacting with the conveyor

• Conveyor ramps have been reenabled and are now a 3x1x2

• Improved item spacing on conveyors that are stopped

• Items will no longer sit off the end of a conveyor with no output

• Added input and output labels to furnace and assembling machine UIs

• Improved error messages when building shafts

• Reduced the rate science is spent by ½

• Improved performance and reduced visual stutter when passing items between conveyors

• The game now supports 4 different save slots with the first being the autosave and the other 3 player defined. Old saves from previous versions will be converted to the autosave slot when the load button is first pressed.

• Added a confirmation box when attempting to exit from a paused game.

• Fixed that cobblestone would place solid stone in the world.

• Technologies now have tooltips listing their prerequisite techs

• Quick adding an Item to the action bar (pressing the number key while hovered in inventory) now correctly works for remapped keys

• Right shift and ctrl can now be used for inventory manipulation