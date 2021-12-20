 Skip to content

Pawnbarian update for 20 December 2021

1.1.4 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays! It's a few days early, but the 24th happens to be not just Christmas Eve, but also the quarterversary of Pawnbarian's release. I'm still not quite used to the fact that there are enough of you who chose to grab the game that I can keep being a fully independent game developer, release these patches, and start working on another project. Thank you!

Patch 1.1.4 brings full gamepad support to the game.

new: full gamepad support, automatically hotswappable with with keyboard & mouse controls at any time

new: a screen showing the gamepad controls, accessible from the settings menu

new: tutorial explains gamepad controls (if applicable)

change: slightly updated the tutorial in general

change: menus have more consistent styling

change: reworked the entire underlying input system - this should be mostly invisible, but you have to set keyboard shortcuts again if you've been using any non-default ones

change: updated Polish translation

Cheers,

Jan

