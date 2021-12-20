Hey everyone,
Christmas CAME early!
To celebrate the Christmas Holidays, we have added a
Christmas Theme
. So, dress your girls for Christmas and make this their best Christmas ever!
The theme can be launched by clicking the Christmas Tree button on the left side of the UI. Open the present next to the girl and gift the outfit to her.
Fixes:
- Better morph-animation post orgasm
-Fixed a minor bug regarding switching clothing
-Improved nipple and clitoris interactions and the number of points they give
-Reworked point allocation system
-Improved heels animation
- Fixed a couple of minor bugs.
