 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Make Her Cum update for 20 December 2021

Christmas CAME early

Share · View all patches · Build 7915840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Christmas CAME early!

To celebrate the Christmas Holidays, we have added a

Christmas Theme

. So, dress your girls for Christmas and make this their best Christmas ever!

The theme can be launched by clicking the Christmas Tree button on the left side of the UI. Open the present next to the girl and gift the outfit to her.

Fixes:

  • Better morph-animation post orgasm

    -Fixed a minor bug regarding switching clothing

    -Improved nipple and clitoris interactions and the number of points they give

    -Reworked point allocation system

    -Improved heels animation
  • Fixed a couple of minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Make Her Cum Content Depot 1824251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.