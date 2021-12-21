The Crackpet Show Christmas Update - 0.7.9.12

Hello Show enthusiasts,

We are extremely excited with your feedback regarding The Crackpet Show, and how you managed to thrill and survive the most violent TV show in history!

We have promised regular updates for the game, and here we are with the first patch and content update for the game. So let’s go through the awesome new additions!

Ugly Christmas Sweater for Mr Parrot

For a limited time, the show host, Mr Parrot, wears an ugly Christmas Shirt. Don’t expect any new gifts from him, rather than endless waves of enemies!

New Perk - Healing Combo

When healing, grants a chance that an additional healing heart may drop.

New special item - Magic Trick

A wave that quickly extends to the size of the room and destroys all enemy bullets.

New character - Evil Goat

A new character joins the roster! He is Rusty's cousin and shares the same level of joy. And yes he doesn’t sleep well. His violet eyes catch only reds properly, so he always looks for some blood.

And on top of that, based on your feedback, we also addressed few issues, check out the detailed changelog:

Balance changes

Taunt Totem has increased use cooldown

Force Field has reduced duration and increased use cooldown

Terminator now can be used multiple times in a single stage

Mark Gun damage bonus reduced

Melody Gun damage reduced

Fixes

The mouse cursor is now jailed inside the game window

You can't bind the "delete" key anymore to prevent kicking you out of the settings menu

Fixed the issue where showing Perks descriptions sometimes may hang the game

Fixed the edge case where Revive sometimes hangs the game in multiplayer mode

Fixed Snowball Thrower balls were not affected by Big Bullets Perk.

some other minor bugs fixed

And that’s only the beginning! Now the team is getting some well deserved Christmas break, and we will come back with new additions in January.

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself…

