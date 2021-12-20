 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 20 December 2021

Patch notes Beta 0.5.1-h

Generic:

  • fixed a bug where alt-tabbing out of the game and back would get button hints permanently stuck in keyboard mode even if using a gamepad.

    Overworld / Level Select
  • Overworld map geometry and colours modified.
  • "WIP" signs in overworld removed.
  • Greyed out level nodes, formerly used for slots for future levels, have been removed (they were confusing). New levels will still be added and placed inbetween existing ones, but the planned location of future levels will not be marked before they release.

    Mystic Castle
  • The spikes in the secret path have been nerfed (hitbox is smaller), so the section is now considerably easier. This applies to the demo as well, of course. Time trials are unaffected.

    Pipe Dream
  • Some elements have been displaced to be more intuitive to reach. These are all optional challenges not on the main path and thus time trials are unaffected.

