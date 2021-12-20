Forest of Death and Decay

Welcome back folks, apologies for the long wait on an update, I haven't been feeling all that motivated recently, however I pulled through! This is probably going to be the last update of the year, with the full release coming out in January or February.

In this update we added :

Forest of Death

Dragon of Death + New Spell Death Breath

2 new enemy types, plus a miniboss who will increase your inventory space when killed

New enchantments, Deadly, Deathly, and Arcane

New item, Arcan Cloak

The update is a bit small, but of course I will add additional content throughout the next month or so.

The next update may be the full release of the game folks, I have not decided yet. So please be patient. And remember to check out the Christmas tree in Carper Town from December 25th - 31st for free gifts.

With that being said, Happy Holidays everyone, and I will see you call next year!