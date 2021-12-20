 Skip to content

InfraSpace update for 20 December 2021

Patch 8.1.184 fixes rare, but important issues

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Today, I got 3 more fixes for you:

  • Fixed an issue where a save game couldn't be loaded because the rails connected in an invalid way
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't delete a road because previously neighboring roads were not properly deleted
  • Fixed an isuse where a player suddenly got 20fps because the pathfinder couldn't deal with a broken road

I'm trying to get any annoying bugs out before Christmas, so if you find anything, be sure to post it :)

Happy playing!

