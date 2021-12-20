Patch 8.1.184 fixes rare, but important issues

Hello everyone,
Today, I got 3 more fixes for you:
- Fixed an issue where a save game couldn't be loaded because the rails connected in an invalid way
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't delete a road because previously neighboring roads were not properly deleted
- Fixed an isuse where a player suddenly got 20fps because the pathfinder couldn't deal with a broken road
I'm trying to get any annoying bugs out before Christmas, so if you find anything, be sure to post it :)
Happy playing!
