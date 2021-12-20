Update 0.17.0 - Steam Workshop & Localization (Deutsch, Français, Русский)

-
New Features
-
Steam Workshop
- Steam workshop has been added to The Conquest of Go to allow players to browse, subscribe, and upload new content such as tutorials, joseki, match commentary, and Go puzzles to extend The Conquest of Go experience.
- The Steam workshop options can be accessed via the Learning Center on the main menu.
- To subscribe to new content, use the Manage Subscriptions button to launch the Steam workshop page to browse and subscribe to new workshop items, or simply visit the workshop directly within Steam or the web found here.
- For those wanting to create new content to upload to the workshop using .SGF files, please visit The Conquest of Go Workshop Content Guide.
-
French, German, and Russian Localization:
- The Conquest of Go est maintenant disponible en français !
- The Conquest of Go ist jetzt auf Deutsch erhältlich!
- The Conquest of Go сейчас доступна и на русском!
- If your PC's language settings are set to one of the languages included in this update, the game should automatically display text within the game in that language, unless you've previously selected a specific language using the Settings > General Settings > Language selection drop down list.
- If you discover errors in the translation, please create a comment in this thread, or email Support@WolfeyStudios.com. Thank you.
-
File Import
- A new button was added to the Saved Matches menu called Import, which can be accessed by clicking the Quick Play button on the main menu and then the Saved Matches button. This opens a file dialog allowing the player to select a .SGF file to import into the Saved Matches folder.
- The previous Open Folder button has been removed as the import button is the preferred method of managing files.
- The previous Refresh button has been removed as the grid of files is now automatically refreshed after using the import file dialog.
-
Online Private Chat
- Players are now able to send and receive messages privately between each other using the online menu.
- When navigating to a player's profile, there is now a Chat tab which can be used to view your private conversation with the player and send new messages.
- There is a new messages notification list at the top right of the online menu which will display a list of players who you've received messages from that are unread.
- Note: Chat messages are not stored indefinitely and are removed within OGS after a specified time has elapsed.
-
Added the ability to choose the sort type and direction of files listed in the Saved Matches folder, as well as the files present in workshop items.
-
Emoji text support has been added to many fields such as online game names or player names, which were previously not visible in-game.
-
Added support for new online notification for chat messages that were added to games that were previously finished.
-
-
Updates
- Improved the performance of the chat window for within the online groups.
- The chat window for online games will now be opened by default when loading an online match, even if the match was previously finished.
- Added a tooltip to the campaign market panel to be used as a reference to the different campaign abilities and the cost of each.
- The font color of the campaign tutorial text has been darkened.
- Match records displayed within the Saved Matches grid will now display the title as the Game Name (GN[]) specified within the .SGF file, and if there is none, it will default to the name of the .SGF file.
- Added proper localization of abbreviated online player ranks (e.g. 4K, 8D, etc.) for all supported languages.
-
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the nation color not being displayed properly when resuming a match in progress within the campaign mode.
- Fixed an issue with imported .SGF files causing the player color to get out of sync when nodes were played that contained setup moves, but no primary move.
- Improved compatibility of imported files which contain different formatting for .SGF content.
- Fixed a few mistakes with the Chinese localization text.
- Fixed match result text to include proper localization of default player names (Black/White).
- Fixed an issue where the online menu notification panel was being displayed on the loading screen when using a notification to load a game.
- Fixed an issue causing the clickable area of online notifications to not include the text area.
