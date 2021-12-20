1.10g8 Bugfix Bugfix

- Battle Poultry that have been stuck in the Featherhells due to status effect breakage should no longer be stuck when you next launch the game.
lol if I sent that patchnote through time to 2014 Jim he would be confused as hell
If you have Tempo active your pet bird dances too. Visual effect only. Next patch I might update that to all your pets.
The options menu has been split into two columns, it was getting so big that some potato laptops weren't able to see the whole thing.
