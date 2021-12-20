 Skip to content

Dungeonmans update for 20 December 2021

1.10g8 Bugfix Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7915370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Battle Poultry that have been stuck in the Featherhells due to status effect breakage should no longer be stuck when you next launch the game.

lol if I sent that patchnote through time to 2014 Jim he would be confused as hell

  • If you have Tempo active your pet bird dances too. Visual effect only. Next patch I might update that to all your pets.

  • The options menu has been split into two columns, it was getting so big that some potato laptops weren't able to see the whole thing.

