UPDATE 1.1.0 is now live!

Dear Giants,

We are happy to finally release a 1.1.0 patch for Giants Uprising. We hope, that added functionalities will make the game more pleasurable and accessible for you, feel free to share your thoughts on our official Discord server. At this point, however, we would like to state, that not all of the functionalities promised in the roadmap are present in this update. This is mainly due to the fact, that for the past 3 weeks some members of our team and their families were dealing with Covid-19 and had to take care of their health. The health, comfort, and safety of our colleagues and their close ones are very important for us. This situation did affect our internal schedule, but nevertheless, we decided to publish the patch in a stable state, but without some functionalities or with some minor issues occurring. This way you, our Users, can enjoy more content in Giants Uprising, but we also want to be honest and we hope for your understanding. Be well and stay safe, more info and updates will come in 2022, stay tuned!

Giants Uprising Development Team

Here are the patchnotes:

Update 1.1.0

General:

Complex optimization throughout the whole game (f.e. VFX and meshes complexity)

Optimized Small AI and their complexity

Additional tutorial level has been added at the beginning of the game

New level: Night Fever

New level: Supply Run

New Tower type: Searchlight

Fullscreen tutorials now appear when any new mechanic is introduced for the first time

Rogbar now turns his head towards points of interest

Some of the UI elements have been animated for better visibility

Main Menu:

Customization (beta version) tab has been added to the Main Menu

Re-arranged missions order in Mission Mode World View

Options:

Localization : Polish, French, Italian, Spanish, German, Russian

: Polish, French, Italian, Spanish, German, Russian The User is now able to change the input buttons, invert axis x/y

x/y The User is now able to change the gamepad and mouse sensitivity

Blood & Sand level

Lighting throughout the level has been optimized and rebuilt

Fair Fun Level

Lighting throughout the level has been optimized and rebuilt

Foliage has been reduced

Borderlands on Fire level

Lighting throughout the level has been optimized and rebuilt

Homecoming level:

Lighting throughout the level has been optimized and rebuilt

Number of Towers and Small AI has been reduced at the beginning of the level



Have fun, Giants!

VARSAV Game Studios

