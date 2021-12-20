Patch 1.4 - Last big patch

Hello Gamers
Here I comes in flash to give you next big patch to Captain Jackson. Sadly this will be the last one, but for now let's discuss the changes.
I was working on implementing new movement system to game. Now it's more smooth and enjoyable. Moreover I've putted a new mechanic to a movement which is Turbo.
Turbo (under Left or Right Shift button) is just a turbo to your speed. You can use it what ever cases you wanted, but will need this on harder waves. It has a little trick with speed so I hope you gonna like it. Turbo is regenerating by a Turbo orb.
Soooo... There is a new movement mechanics... So the enemies will be faster?? Yes my fellow players. Each of 8 enemies has been redesigned to match that perfectly with new movement. Now this game is more Bullet Hell then ever before.
So there are alse some little changes
- Game overall optimalizaton
- Changing a color of return text to be more visible
- Score panel now have new cool effect, like in casino,
Now I need to tell you my sad news. There won't be any more huge updates to Captain Jackson. I'm sorry guys. It was a great travel for me (and I hope for you as well) to play and creating that game. But because of my school and next big project. I must move forward. This dosen't mean that won't be any hotfixes or balance tunig. I hope that in the future I will be able to show you my next game that I am currently working on.
Captain Jackson was a great adveture and I never regreat any minute or hour spending on that game.
As allwasy,
Thanks for all your support and feedback. Now let's kill some bad aliens!
Changed files in this update