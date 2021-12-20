Patch 1.4 - Last big patch

Hello Gamers

Here I comes in flash to give you next big patch to Captain Jackson. Sadly this will be the last one, but for now let's discuss the changes.

I was working on implementing new movement system to game. Now it's more smooth and enjoyable. Moreover I've putted a new mechanic to a movement which is Turbo.

Turbo (under Left or Right Shift button) is just a turbo to your speed. You can use it what ever cases you wanted, but will need this on harder waves. It has a little trick with speed so I hope you gonna like it. Turbo is regenerating by a Turbo orb.

Soooo... There is a new movement mechanics... So the enemies will be faster?? Yes my fellow players. Each of 8 enemies has been redesigned to match that perfectly with new movement. Now this game is more Bullet Hell then ever before.

So there are alse some little changes

Game overall optimalizaton

Changing a color of return text to be more visible

Score panel now have new cool effect, like in casino,

Now I need to tell you my sad news. There won't be any more huge updates to Captain Jackson. I'm sorry guys. It was a great travel for me (and I hope for you as well) to play and creating that game. But because of my school and next big project. I must move forward. This dosen't mean that won't be any hotfixes or balance tunig. I hope that in the future I will be able to show you my next game that I am currently working on.

Captain Jackson was a great adveture and I never regreat any minute or hour spending on that game.

As allwasy,

Thanks for all your support and feedback. Now let's kill some bad aliens!