Update Beta 1.8

Merry Crimbo everyone!

I hope you all are having a great holiday season. And what better way to celebrate than with a new H4S update!

So here's what's what in this year's Xmas update:

What's New?

Added xmas theme!

Dead players now drop all their batteries!

Batteries can now sometimes be found during repairs!

What's Better?

Number of stickers you can place now increases with sticker capsules collected.

Sticker capsules are saved upon collection instead of game end.

Repairs can now only be performed by one player at a time.

What's Fixed?

Fixed issue where glowsticks would prevent floorboards from being repaired.

Fixed rare flashlight duplication bug.

Minor performance tweaks.

Additional minor bugfixed.

I hope you all enjoy this new update and I eagerly wait to hear what you have to say about it! As always, nothing in the game is final, so if you have any suggestions please don't be afraid to get in touch with me via the discord: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

I'd love to hear your ideas, know if you experience any bugs or know if there are things you don't quite like.

Enjoy, have fun and I wish you all a very happy Crimbo!

Ben.