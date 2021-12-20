Interlude 7.5 - Castle Okno Released!

Hey all,

We’re very proud to announce the release of Interlude 7.5 – Castle Okno! It’s eight pages in length and, as is our custom with the interludes, totally free: just boot up the app or check your Steam directory for the PDF.

What’s it about?

Over a year before Leyla and Dreyfus arrive in North America, they infiltrate a Combine weather station in Eastern Europe - Castle Okno - on a secret mission.

It’s brought to you by Ross Joseph Gardner, Michael Pelletier, Kristian Rossi, Ester Salguero, and DC Hopkins.

What’s up next?

Well, that'd be Chapter 8 - Remnant. Unfortunately the ongoing pandemic has contributed to our efforts being slowed somewhat, but we're excited to kick into gear with it in the new year. Chapter 8 contains some big revelations.

We will also have more changes coming! We're going to prioritize reworking the images and PDFs to be a higher quality without hopefully cutting into file size too much. Special thanks to monad for his continued assistance in that regard. Russian translations are still in the works, but we have no update on that front. Separately, our friend Artur Neufeld has also been working tirelessly on a German translation! He has the first 4.5 chapters translated, but there's still a little bit left to do on them before release. Here's an early sneak peek.

In the meantime, check out 7.5 and tell us what you think! Speak soon.

Mike and Ross