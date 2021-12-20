Rogue Legacy 2 – Patch v0.8.0 – The Winter Gifts Update

A festive feeling is in the air and the season for giving is upon us! Celebrate with us as we spread the joy with the Winter Gifts Update, another event-based patch for Rogue Legacy 2. This release is loaded with goodies for the holidays, with new Scars, Burdens, Lore, and a ton of new Relics to savour. The world is also changing to become a bit more merry. Don’t forget though, this joyous occasion won’t last forever. The festivities only last until January 7, as we welcome the New Year and bid adieu to the old, and you’ll have to wait another year to experience it all again.

Just a reminder to players experiencing time-based events in RL2 for the first time, the Winter Gifts Update is not a full content release. This means it does not include any major additions like biomes and classes, and instead focuses more on smaller changes and game balancing. Once the event ends on January 7, all progress-related content will remain accessible, so don’t struggle with FOMO if you can’t participate. We are just having some fun and building on the idea that the Rogue Legacy world is always changing.

Thanks again to our Discord members that played a beta build prior to launch to ensure as many bugs were addressed as possible. The CDG team will be taking some time off after the event goes live, and it would not be a very merry Christmas if we had to spend the holiday fixing bugs. So we really appreciate it, thank you very much!

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Deck the Halls! : Even with their lives thrown into chaos, the people in the world of Rogue Legacy 2 take the time to celebrate. The Docks are now full of festive cheer, with gifts strewn about and holiday lights adorning the shops. The monsters are also taking part in the season, wearing joyful costumes and offering milk and cookies in a vain attempt to get themselves off the naughty list.

It’s Raining Relics : It looks like there’s a hole in Santa’s gift bag and a bunch of Relics slipped out! True to the name of “Winter Gifts”, we’re introducing 14 brand new Relics (along with some redesigns) to this update that add a ton of diversity to a player’s run.

A Monster Awaits : Not all is cheerful and bright in the world of RL2. Unearth the motivations of the top commanding Estuary, Irad, with the latest Prime Burden. Not only is the lore behind Irad so immense that it spans the entirety of the game, but we’ve made this our most unique confrontation yet!

A Retro Challenge : We’re also introducing a new Scar Challenge that will be sure to drum up nostalgia from fans of the original RL. But don’t lower your guard just because things seem familiar, as this Challenge is formidable and will test more than your memory.

Economy Clean Up: As we approach v1.0, we’ve been able to get a much better view of how the economy has been shaping up, and we’ll be using this patch as an opportunity to do one final major revision to it. This adjustment touches everything, from gold/Ore/Aether drop rates, to Burden costs, and even drop rates of Gear.

A new Prime Boss Burden has been added.

A new Scar Challenge has been added.

Our original design philosophy for Burdens was to give players a wide variety of ways they could make their playthroughs more interesting in NG+. Along with choosing different Burdens, players could also stack the same Burden several times if they wanted a real challenge. The spot where a single Burden remained hard but fair was setting it to around 3 to 4 levels, and anything beyond that was masochistic. We were hoping this would encourage players to diversify. What we found though is that players would still max out the level of a single Burden, thinking this level was the hardest curated difficulty. That was not the case, and players were not having a good time. So we’ve tweaked a bunch of Burdens to fix this. Now players that stick with familiarity and raise single Burdens to high levels should still have a fair, if not extremely difficult, experience.

Damage Burden reduced from 15% to 10% per level (max level reduced from 75% to 50%).

Health Burden reduced from 15% to 10% per level (max level reduced from 75% to 50%).

Enemy Lifesteal Burden reduced from 125% to 120% per level (max level reduced from 625% to 600%).

Enemy Aggression Burden reduced from 15% to 10% per level (max level reduced from 75% to 50%).

Enemy Projectile Speed Burden reduced from 10% to 7% per level (max level reduced from 50% to 35%).

Hazard Damage Burden raised from 25% to 30% per level (max level reduced from 125% to 150%).

Enemy Movespeed Burden reduced from +0.75 to +0.7 per level (max level reduced from 3.75 to 3.5).

Larger Biome Burden max level reduced from 50% to 30%.

*Lowering this below 10% per level meant rounding issues could result in no change in biome size, but +50% makes traversal too brutal.

A massive update to Relics has arrived! There are some buffs, some nerfs, some remakes, and a WHOLE LOTTA new ones to discover! We want to give a special shout-out to our Discord member, Rhadamante, for his in-depth feedback for this update. He built a calculator to examine the Critical Chance/Damage for Relics in the game and showed us that, mathematically, they were slightly underpowered (popularity-wise though they were fine!) So we’ve gone and lowered their rarity to make them a better purchase.

Community RELIC BUFF - Clotho's Spindle : Rarity lowered from Rare to Common (Resolve cost down from 35 to 25).

: Rarity lowered from Rare to Common (Resolve cost down from 35 to 25). Community RELIC BUFF - Atropos' Scissors : Rarity lowered from Rare to Common (Resolve cost down from 35 to 25).

: Rarity lowered from Rare to Common (Resolve cost down from 35 to 25). Community RELIC BUFF - Obelisk : Rarity lowered from Rare to Common (Resolve cost down from 35 to 25).

: Rarity lowered from Rare to Common (Resolve cost down from 35 to 25). Community RELIC NERF - Dreamcatcher : Multiple stacks of this Relic now only increase the max cap, not how much Mana you get per enemy kill.

: Multiple stacks of this Relic now only increase the max cap, not how much Mana you get per enemy kill. RELIC REDESIGN - Icarus Wings : Changed to Icarus’ Wings Bargain. Now grants FLIGHT, but you take bonus damage.

: Changed to Icarus’ Wings Bargain. Now grants FLIGHT, but you take bonus damage. RELIC REDESIGN - Incandescent Telescope : Changed to Incandescent Telescope’s Bargain. You deal bonus damage to enemies that are far away, but less to enemies nearby.

: Changed to Incandescent Telescope’s Bargain. You deal bonus damage to enemies that are far away, but less to enemies nearby. RELIC REDESIGN - Vanguard’s Banner : Damage Increased from 100% to 125% INT. Dash wave now spawns at the START of your Dash. Wave now destroys regular sized projectiles. Stacking this Relic now doubles the length of the wave. Rarity changed from Common to Epic.

: Damage Increased from 100% to 125% INT. Dash wave now spawns at the START of your Dash. Wave now destroys regular sized projectiles. Stacking this Relic now doubles the length of the wave. Rarity changed from Common to Epic. NEW RELIC : Raven's Ring.

: Raven's Ring. NEW RELIC : Heron's Ring.

: Heron's Ring. NEW RELIC : Soul Tether.

: Soul Tether. NEW RELIC : Ivy Roots.

: Ivy Roots. NEW RELIC : Corrupting Reagent.

: Corrupting Reagent. NEW RELIC : Lamech's Whetstone.

: Lamech's Whetstone. NEW RELIC : Caltrops.

: Caltrops. NEW RELIC : Voltaic Circlet.

: Voltaic Circlet. NEW RELIC : Marble Statue.

: Marble Statue. NEW RELIC : Demeter's Trial/Reward.

: Demeter's Trial/Reward. NEW RELIC : Arcane Necklace.

: Arcane Necklace. NEW RELIC : Red Sand Hourglass.

: Red Sand Hourglass. NEW RELIC : Aite's Sword/Broken Sword.

: Aite's Sword/Broken Sword. NEW RELIC: Weighted Anklet.

The game has gone through a lot of changes, and as more content gets added the economy becomes a little more unstable. We’ve taken a look at the resources again to address the dearth of new Runes and Gear people can find, and how they scale with the amount of Ore and Aether collected.

*Some of these changes came in with the Hallow’s Eve Update but will still be listed here (because that’s when this revamp was supposed to be completed).

Disabled the Ore and Aether bonus drop values. This was turned on during the Arcane Hallows Update as a temporary bonus to help people catch up (when these resources were too rare). It was supposed to stay on for only 3 weeks… and now it’s almost been a whole year. Whoops! :X

Purchasing new Gear and Runes now cost their corresponding resource (Ore/Aether) on top of gold, even at their starting level. This will help explain to players what these resources do right away, rather than only when they obtain the +1 blueprints. This has become necessary due to the changes throughout Early Access that made the +1 drops for equipment constantly get pushed later into the game. Some players did not discover what Ore and Aether did until NG+1!

Buyer’s Start: New players will now have 1500 Ore and Aether at the start of profile creation.

Red Portal Chests (we call them Gold Chests) will now ALWAYS drop an Empathy (if available) and Ore.

Re-tuned Ore and Aether costs for Blueprints and Runes. As you reach +4 and up, their costs will begin to rise.

Gear and Relic drop rates adjusted. Previously, if a player went straight to a +9 Gear drop unlock, the system would begin to fall apart. We changed the backend to ensure a better flow of items if this does happen. Generally, obtaining new Gear should be more evenly spread throughout the game.

The Silver Chest requirement for all Gear pieces (excluding Trinkets) has been removed. Previously, every Gear set was composed of 2 Bronze Chest + 3 Silver Chest requirements.

Silver Chests will ALWAYS drop Gear if they can (*already added in Hallow’s Eve).

Repurposed Mining Shaft : Gold Gain bonus lowered from 20% to 15% per level. This ability was severely over-tuned and broke the game scaling. We’re considering nerfing this Skill even more, but will keep it as-is for now to see how it pans out.

: Gold Gain bonus lowered from 20% to 15% per level. This ability was severely over-tuned and broke the game scaling. We’re considering nerfing this Skill even more, but will keep it as-is for now to see how it pans out. Reorganized the bottom portion of the Skill Tree to get the Shy Geologist out of hiding. A lot of people missed the joke (or those who caught it weren’t sure), so we’re removing it.

Changed Min level caps to certain Skills for better pacing.

Kin Unity Lvl. 1 and Unity Lvl. 2 Bonus changed. The original lifesteal one was temporary (and ultimately overpowered). These new changes are much closer to what we wanted the Kin set to offer.

Blightborn Furcas : Given a new move and modified aggression values to make for a more interesting encounter.

: Given a new move and modified aggression values to make for a more interesting encounter. Blightborn Astarte : Given a new move and a new base projectile attack to make this encounter a little more interesting (and easier).

: Given a new move and a new base projectile attack to make this encounter a little more interesting (and easier). Axe Knight : These dudes were too easy. A new chasing spin attack and a new throwing axe attack has been added to make them more deadly.

: These dudes were too easy. A new chasing spin attack and a new throwing axe attack has been added to make them more deadly. Community : Axe Knight name changed to Axe Forgers, Axe Solders, and Axe Welders.

: Axe Knight name changed to Axe Forgers, Axe Solders, and Axe Welders. Added audio for the Shock Edge / Thunder Poniard dagger attack.

Bosses are now frozen for only a fraction of the time regular enemies are.

ABILITY BUFF – Handheld Ballista : Mana regen per shot raised from 20 to 25.

: Mana regen per shot raised from 20 to 25. ABILITY NERF – Pizza : Damage reduced slightly.

: Damage reduced slightly. ABILITY NERF – Sporeburst Spell : Mana cost raised from 50 to 75.

: Mana cost raised from 50 to 75. Updated the Electric Lute's audio.

Player flight is now restricted to the same movement constraints as non-flight (e.g. abilities that lock your movement while jumping in the air now lock your movement while flying).

Adding more diversity to Red Portal Challenges. We plan to add even more later on, but this is a good start.

2 new arena types: Big Battle and Mob Boss.

4 new base arena room layouts added.

The Solstice Festival begins!

Tier 2 Flying Skeletons removed from Pishon Dry Lake.

Tier 2 Flying Fireballs added to Pishon Dry Lake.

The "Requires Aether's Wings" and "Requires Echo's Heirloom" tutorial textboxes no longer appear if you already have the respective Heirloom.

Changed the visual design of Axis Mundi tunnel rooms to better match the rest of the biome's aesthetic.

New Bell art has been added to the Sun Tower.

New art has been added for the mannequin.

MISC GAMEPLAY ADDITIONS/CHANGES

Community - New Aim Fidelity Setting : If you have trouble with steady hands, you can reduce aiming sensitivity by modifying the minimum angles the joystick will snap to.

: If you have trouble with steady hands, you can reduce aiming sensitivity by modifying the minimum angles the joystick will snap to. Community – Mouse Position Attack Flip Setting : Gamers on mouse and keyboard can now turn on attack flipping, so that the player will flip and face the direction the mouse is in when attacking.

: Gamers on mouse and keyboard can now turn on attack flipping, so that the player will flip and face the direction the mouse is in when attacking. New Time Slow When Aiming House Rule : Trouble with the dexterity required by the Archer and other classes like them? You can now slow down time while aiming to help line up your shots.

: Trouble with the dexterity required by the Archer and other classes like them? You can now slow down time while aiming to help line up your shots. The Drift House is now completely absent from the Docks if the criteria to unlock it is unfulfilled.

Added some icons to Glossary.

Touching water or a cloud hazard will now reset your Dashes and Air Jumps so you can recover more easily.

New music now plays as you reach the end of Enoch Prime’s memories.

Quitting out of the Threads of Fate while there are active changes to the Burdens now displays a warning message.

Added Equipment set Unity to Gear card.

Added a new ability queuing system. Casting an ability (including attacks) while the player is at the tail-end of their current ability will queue the next one.

Changing the volume setting sliders via the keyboard, gamepad, or clicking on the UI arrows will now change the volume in increments of 5 units instead of 1.

Being awarded a gold trophy in a Challenge now displays text stating that all Empathies are now unlocked.

Added new icon to map, Unique Room, that represent mandatory unique rooms (like the Tower of Lights) that are separate from Bonus Rooms, because Bonus Rooms are considered beatable.

Converting between Ore and Aether in the Soul Shop no longer resets your conversion amount to 0.

Converting between Ore and Aether in the Soul Shop now displays a descriptive loss/gain text popup above the player's head.

Water in heirlooms no longer deals damage.

Targets now have 1 HP, regardless of their level.

Targets can now be destroyed with the Pacifist weapon.

Entering a Boss door now resets all ability ammo and cooldowns.

Implemented a higher fidelity for gamepad deadzone logic to allow for more extreme movement of the joystick before input is detected. To compensate, anyone that had their deadzone set to 0 will automatically have it set to 0.25, as 0 is now too sensitive for most (if not all) gamepads.

BUG FIXES

