Update Log 1.0.0.3 (Sandbox Unlock, Ifrit Lord Nerfed)

Share · View all patches · Build 7915018 · Last edited 20 December 2021 – 17:26:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travelers,

Hope you had a great weekend in the Desert of Salzaar! Based on all your precious feedback and bug reports for V1.0, our dev team has been working on optimizing the build in the past few days and here comes the freshly released Update V1.0.0.3!

In this patch, the damage and HP of the BOSS Ifrit Lord has been reduced for better gameplay balance in terms of difficulty. Also, players no longer have to complete the Story Mode in order to unlock the Sandbox Mode. You are now able to freely explore the desert when launching the game even for the first time.

As for text UI, the issue of missing dialogs when learning Magics has been solved, and the devs will keep fixing Magic learning bugs for your heroes. Besides, the task of purchasing Ifrit Seared Beef becomes easier as now you can buy the item from Fleur and Mireton as well.

For more details about V1.0.0.3, check out the update log below:

**

Adjustments

**

Sandbox mode initially opens to all players now, without story mode completion required

Increased ATK range of Alpha Wolf

Improved the accuracy of Archers

Allowed to purchase Ifrit Seared Beef in different locations - Fleur, Mireton and Diresprings when accepted the quest - Beef with the Grunts

Allowed to purchase Rose Cake from Fleur when accepted quest - Rose Cake

Greatly nerfed HP & DMG of Lord Ifrit

Increased Mana recovery in the main storyline when fighting to Swordmaster from Ruha

Nerfed HP & DMG Ice Princess, and reduced her Ice Dragon Summoning duration from 30s to 12s

**

Bug Fixes

**

Fixed a bug that caused Spirit Witch taken wrong DMG when casting [Dread Bolt] to controlled minions

Fixed a bug where Sultan dealt DMG mistakenly to allies when casting banner or shield skills

Fixed a bug that caused the dialogs box to not work functionally while teaching/learning Magics

Fixed a bug that caused Shaman’s Drake form not to be immune from stunned & frozen while under Shock or Frost effects

Fixed a bug that caused Lightning chains to deal DMG mistakenly to allies

Fixed a bug where the Skill [Sky Gazer] was repeatedly triggered

Fixed a bug that prevented Skill [Rehabilitation] from healing injured troops

Fixed the wrong description of some item expirations

Fixed a bug that occurred in the skill bar when dragging & dropping unsaved skills

Fixed a bug that caused equipment duplication when enchanting it

Fixed a bug that caused laggy or stuck issues due to map collision

Fixed a bug where the quest “Into the Abyss - The Akhal” was stuck when you refused to wipe out the Dakn faction

Fixed a bug that caused the recommendation letter not to be delivered to leaders of any factions in random quests

Fixed a bug where NPC Ishtar disappeared mistakenly when completing the quest - On the Hunt for Rabia (New Save Slot Required)

Fixed the unmatched description/name issues of some dungeon mobs

Fixed a bug that caused the CD of Return Scroll not to be shown correctly

Fixed a bug that caused abuse of resource earning from the random quest - Accuse ruler

Fixed a bug that prevented quest pathfinder from reaching heroic statues of Crying Rock & Zagros Mountains

Fixed a bug that caused the wrong version of Dakn units obtained from Dakn recruitment

Fixed a bug where troop recruitment in Akhal faction was erroneously displayed and didn’t work when the relationship favor point was above 50

Fixed a bug that caused the quantity of T6 troops not to be counted correctly in Manage Garrison section

Besides releasing the update, we also noticed that many of the players' requests from Steam Community are regarding localization optimization. The team is currently discussing and will keep optimizing the translation to offer a smoother English gameplay experience to everyone.

Therefore, if you encounter any localization errors or other in-game bugs, it will be really helpful if you could contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. The devs will quickly look into the issues and update the game regularly in the following weeks.

Also, in our Discord Tavern, we are holding a variety of celebration events and prize-giving content creation activities. Come take a look with a chance of winning $50 Steam Gift Cards and have a nice stay with all fellow travelers around for leisure and chat!

If you’re a streamer/YouTuber and interested in reviewing and making content for our game, you can also request access by filling in our Content Creator form or contacting us by email (indie@xd.com).

Until next time!