Update 0.4.5 - Christmas Event!

Hello Innkeepers!

This year's Christmas event has just started!

We have added a bunch of new Christmas objects that you can buy in the game. They will be available for a limited time only, but if you purchase them now, you can keep them forever.



During this event, you'll be able to decorate your tavern full of Christmas spirit whilst looking onto a snowed landscape outside.

The event will end on the 6th of January, remember to buy the new items in the in-game store to keep them after the event!

New Candle System

We have implemented a new candle system. Candles will become spent after a few days pass and you will need to replace them.

Have fun and Happy Holidays!

Change Log v0.4.5