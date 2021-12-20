Update 0.4.5 - Christmas Event!

Hello Innkeepers!
This year's Christmas event has just started!
We have added a bunch of new Christmas objects that you can buy in the game. They will be available for a limited time only, but if you purchase them now, you can keep them forever.
During this event, you'll be able to decorate your tavern full of Christmas spirit whilst looking onto a snowed landscape outside.
The event will end on the 6th of January, remember to buy the new items in the in-game store to keep them after the event!
New Candle System
We have implemented a new candle system. Candles will become spent after a few days pass and you will need to replace them.
Have fun and Happy Holidays!
Change Log v0.4.5
- 29 new Christmas items have been added.
- A New candle system has been created.
- Now candles will wear out over the days and need to be replaced.
- Now candles of different types can be placed in candelabras and candleholders.
- The tablecloth system has been added to the game. Tables can now be covered with tablecloths. New tablecloths will be added further along.
- During the Christmas event, the scenery will be snowy.
- Winter versions of many items have been added.
- A snowfall effect has been added.
- A new Christmas quest has been added. Complete it to get Christmas gifts.
Changed files in this update