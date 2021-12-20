Version 0.21 releases!

To celebrate the release of v0.21, the second major update, Necesse is now on its biggest sale yet. If you haven't played yet, this would be a great time to pick it up, invite your friends and try out all the new content! 🥳🎉

It's been a year since the last experimental release. Looking back, I think it's crazy how far the game has come in that year. Not to mention the crazy amount of changes since Early Access release. It barely looks like the same game.

Some of the major changes are:

Completely new colored lighting system along with a ton of updated textures.

Reworked bosses along with 4 new ones with entirely unique mechanics.

Completely new way to get new settlers by recruiting them.

Settler jobs with a settlement inventory system, zoning and more.

A hunger system along with over 50 new food items including recipes, crops, and fruits.

A ton of new items, weapons, armor and gear.

New mini biomes, areas, rivers and more world generation.

Major optimizations and performance improvements.

Added support for Mac and Linux.

And so much more.

You can see the full changelog at the bottom of this post.

The updates are of course going to keep coming, and a big thank you to everyone who has been playing, sharing and giving feedback. It really helps a ton and lets me know what to work on next. So keep doing it! 💖

Together with this update, the store page has gotten a completely new look with new capsule art, screenshots, gifs and trailers. You can check out the new trailers below.

If you have been playing on version 0.20, I would highly recommend starting a new world. There has been a lot of changes to world generation, loot and the progression path you will benefit from.

Happy holidays and a happy new year to all of you! Looking forward to an even better 2022 🎊🥳

For the experimental players, you can check out the changelog from the last experimental version below the full 0.21 changelog.

I decided to collapse the changelogs since they are pretty long.

Full 0.21 changelog

Additions:

Added colored lighting mode.

Added different options for death penalty.

Added settler jobs.

Added settlement storage system with filters, priorities etc.

Added settlement workstations and recipes.

Added difficulty and death penalty server commands.

Added settlement raids.

Added sound output device setting.

Added ability to send feedback directly from inside the game.

Added Void Bullets.

Added Poison arrows.

Added and updated a bunch of weapon enchantments.

Added enchantments for summoner weapons.

Added Ammo Pouch.

Added big tooltip text interface setting.

Added hidden setting for loading the entire map before spawning in.

Added join friend option in multiplayer menu.

Added window attention requests when getting invites and joining friends.

Added Quartz Glaive melee weapon.

Added Cryo Glaive melee weapon.

Added crash reporting.

Added mud areas to swamp caves.

Added camera shutter effect when taking screenshots.

Added settlement names.

Added quick fullscreen toggle using F11.

Added shadow to dropped items.

Added height and bounce animation to dropped items.

Added small animation to dropped coin items.

Added small drop animation to death particles.

Added a bunch of dedicated server parameters. Use -help to show available commands.

Added the ability to rename saves in the load menu.

Added critical hits.

Added crit chance to some enchantments.

Added crit chance to some armor pieces and set bonuses.

Added 4 new hairstyles.

Added 10 less human-like skin tones.

Added Noble Horseshoe trinket.

Added Ice Javelin item, obtained from snow cave chests.

Added Frozen Heart trinket, obtained from snow cave chests.

Added fish shadow when it's about to be hooked.

Added the ability to rename settlers.

Added the ability to move settlers to different settlements.

Added Trinket ability inventory slot, dedicated to trinkets with abilities.

Added Mount inventory slot.

Added use mount hotkey key, defaults to F.

Added the ability to quick summon pets by right clicking on them.

Added a bunch of common european language characters to the font.

Added Ivy ores and bars, found in swamp caves.

Added Ivy armor set.

Added Ivy sword, spear and bow weapons.

Added new boss, fought in swamp caves.

Added Razor Blade weapon.

Added Dredging Staff weapon.

Added Guardian Shell trinket.

Added Christmas Hat cosmetic item.

Added shadows to most projectiles.

Added Delay logic gate.

Added Counter logic gate.

Added attack animation to Evils Protector.

Added ability to hold left click to craft/buy for increased speed.

Added firework rockets, bought from Alchemist.

Added firework dispenser.

Added spider nests to forest, plains, snow and swamp caves.

Added deep desert caves.

Added 2 new bosses, fought in deep desert caves.

Added Dragon Lance weapon, dropped from new boss.

Added Dragons Rebound weapon, dropped from new boss.

Added Bow of Dualism weapon, dropped from new boss.

Added small rivers that can spawn on islands.

Added ability to automatically track new quests.

Added Traveler Cloak trinket.

Added Explorer Cloak trinket.

Added the ability to scroll on items to quick move one item between inventories.

Added stone fence and gates.

Added iron fence and gates.

Added wood and 3 different stone columns.

Added crypt mini biomes to forest/plains caves.

Added Fuzzy Dice trinket.

Added Lucky Cape trinket.

Added Ancient Fossil ore and bars.

Added Ancient Fossil armor set.

Added Ancient Dredging Staff weapon.

Added Sandworm mob.

Added Desert Crawler mob.

Added Skeleton Staff weapon.

Added Scrying Mirror trinket.

Added Digging Claw trinket.

Added Antique Rifle weapon.

Added crit chance trinket enchantments.

Added death sounds to almost all remaining mobs.

Added accept/decline button directly in chat when receiving a team invite.

Added Potion Pouch.

Added small texture to crops when fertilized.

Added dense grass setting, defaults to on.

Added hunger bar.

Added 62 different food items with a new buff mechanic.

Added 13 different food related crops.

Added 4 different fruit trees.

Added Blueberry Bushes.

Added Campfire, Cooking Pot and Roasting Station.

Added Grain Mill.

Added Cheese Press.

Added food consumed stats.

Added specific potions consumed stats.

Added shake animation to trees when hit.

Added max settlements per player world setting. Defaults to unlimited.

Added note about possible performance issues when having many settlements.

Added monitor graphics setting and makes default setting fullscreen.

Added map death markers.

Added show teammate markers interface setting.

Added smaller ruins that spawn in caves.

Added Sickle tool.

Added new boss, fought in snow caves.

Added Spider Charm trinket.

Added Spider Claw weapon.

Added Webbed Gun weapon.

Added thorns mini biome to swamp caves.

Added Thorns Potion.

Added map tooltips to a lot more objects, like ores, seeds, trees etc.

Added shears.

Added Blink Scepter trinket.

Added settlers arriving in settlement only to be recruited.

Added forestry work zones.

Added husbandry work zones.

Added ability to share quests with team members.

Added controls for each hotbar slot.

Added angler fishing trips.

Added casual and brutal difficulties.

Added 7 common fish types.

Added new frost shard ore, found in snow caves.

Added frost armor set with a complete set of tools and weapons.

Added turtle critter.

Added chicken costume set.

Added swimsuits and sunglasses cosmetics.

Added jester cosmetic set.

Added hula cosmetic set.

Added snow cosmetic set.

Added sailor cosmetic set.

Added strength potion.

Added ranger potion.

Added wisdom potion.

Added minion potion.

Added knockback potion.

Added rapid potion.

Added Banner of Defense.

Added Banner of Damage.

Added Banner of Summon Speed.

Added Cooking Station object.

Added background to all item tooltips.

Added a better outline to menu backgrounds.

Added Stone Brick floors.

Added Stone Tiled floors.

Added Snow Stone floors and pressure plate.

Added Swamp Stone floors and pressure plate.

Added Sandstone floors and pressure plate.

Added Straw floor tile.

Added Pine floor tile.

Added Palm wall, door and floor.

Added ability to turn off almost all light objects using wire.

Added Frozen Wave trinket.

Added Air Vessel trinket.

Added Calming Miners Bouquet trinket item.

Added Leather Glove trinket, crafted in workstation.

Added Swamp Zombies.

Added Slime Canister summon weapon.

Added Swamp Tome magic weapon.

Added Quartz Crown with new set bonus.

Added Landfill item.

Added current modifiers menu button to quickbar.

Added cardinal bird critter.

Added smaller lakes and ponds to island generation.

Added water lilies and grass to island lakes.

Added coin stacks to cave goblin areas.

Added ability to change the order of waystones and updated homestone UI.

Added Tracker Boot trinket.

Added Item Attractor trinket.

Added a short time of invincibility after spawning.

Added ability to make time go faster by sleeping in a bed.

Added Wizard Socket consumable.

Added dynamic zoom and interface size settings.

Added Pumpkin Mask cosmetic, only available during Halloween season.

Added Ancient Skeletons mob.

Added world map coordinate setting.

Added health bars to all mobs that has taken damage.

Added blackberry bushes.

Added more beds and candelabras to generated NPC village houses.

Added music player, bought from Traveling Merchant when in stock.

Added vinyls for each music track.

Added Discord, Steam news and language side buttons to main and pause menu.

Added dungeon like temple after defeating deep desert boss.

Added Temple Pendant trinket.

Added Ancient Relic trinket.

Added Antique Bow weapon.

Added Antique Sword weapon.

Added Void Bag item.

Added 9 new achievements.

Changes/misc:

Reworked logic gates. They are now placed in a layer of their own, meaning they can be placed on top of objects.

Reworked settler management completely. You now have to recruit all your settlers.

Rewrote the entire lighting engine adding colored lights.

Optimized game load time by about 200%.

New save files will now be compressed, taking up much less space.

Reworked Evils Protector fight phases.

Reworked Pirate Captain fight, adding another phase.

Reduced lag spikes caused by garbage collection system.

Using bigger interfaces size will now be much less blurry.

Increased the cooldown on being able to feed animals.

Spawn house is now sometimes mirrored.

Melee weapons will no longer hit a target twice on some occasions.

Increased reliability on melee weapon hits.

Made server handle client submitted attacks better, resolving some "fake attacks" issues.

Reduced knockback resistance of skeletons.

Increased sizes of arrows, making them a bit easier to hit.

Evils Protector will now drop Force of Wind.

Reduced damage of summon weapons since they can now be enchanted.

Mob spawns will now check if there are too many in close vicinity before spawning.

Changed sound logic gate to use semitones instead of abstract pitch.

Ammo and Coin Pouch can now pick up items when you drag it and click on an item.

Travelling humans will now disappear after a few minutes if they can't reach the edge of the map.

Updated copper armor textures to match other copper colors.

Reordered some recipes to make better sense.

Changed place tooltip for ice tiles to be more accurate.

Changed smart mining control to only toggle if button is both pressed and released outside UI.

Reworked "homing" projectiles movement to be much more consistent and synced between client and server.

Changed Icicle Staff textures to fit other glacial items.

Inventory slots that are locked from moving will now be visible.

Reworked a bunch of hitbox events making it more consistent that you won't get hit if it doesn't look like you will.

Settlers will now no longer attack monsters that are too far away from their home.

Traps can now hit objects like crates, vases etc.

Increased damage of traps slightly.

Bait will now drop from grass much more frequently during rain.

New players will now also spawn with a Wood Sword.

Cave chest rooms are now slightly more common.

Dungeon Candelabra now gives out purple light and is used for Void Wizard arena.

Settler deaths will now show a message in chat.

Player death messages will now be red instead of white.

Settlement indicator and names will now show on world map.

Updated a bunch of textures to match the style better.

Made summons target mobs that are close to the player no matter light level.

Crates broken in deep caves will now drop a bit better items.

Floating text like damage and item pickups now have a bit fancier animation.

Made elder settler more powerful and attack mobs outside his house.

Increased damage of many weapons, especially in early game.

Some of the harder early game mobs will now only spawn once you have progressed a bit.

Updated a bunch of hairstyles.

Reduced Banner of Speed bonus.

Reduced the velocity of bullets.

Made bullet trails a bit more vibrant and visible.

Increased knockback of all guns.

Rebalanced shotgun, now sold by gunsmith after Void Wizard.

Calming rose can now be found in snow cave chests.

Added Frozen Soul trinket, crafted in advanced workstation.

Item rarity colors are now more vibrant and easier to read.

Optimized server initial loading of island biomes and settlements.

Made it possible to open crafting guide and pouches from toolbar while having closed inventory.

Talking to settlers now resembles a dialogue much more.

Reduced the number of settlement basic quests to complete before the tier quest unlocks.

Cave Moles can now be hit even when underground.

You will now keep your mounts momentum when dismounting.

Reworked how mounts are summoned, you will now be riding when you summon it.

You can now right click on pets to summon them.

Reworked smooth tile lighting, should now look a bit more natural.

Boss unique drops will now be much more random meaning you won't have to kill the boss as many times to get that one drop.

Water buckets can now pick up liquid a bit further from land.

Changed Elder quests to be a dialogue and possibility to complete regular quests before the tier quest.

Made summoned mobs only able to hit non hostiles if they are in focus.

Player collision hits are now handled client side if the server allows it, making unfair hits less likely.

All hostile mobs now have a small chance to drop their appropriate boss summon item.

During Christmas, some mobs will now have a random chance to spawn with a Christmas hat and a chance to drop it.

During Christmas, crates will have a random chance to appear as Christmas presents and contain double the loot.

Many weapons that couldn't hit objects before now can.

Made some items like equipment sink in liquid much slower.

Homestone is now be a reward for new boss quest tier.

Reworked explosion damage.

Increased explosion range on iron bombs and dynamite.

Reworked Buffer Gate, fixing a bunch of issues.

Tweaked sound positions to be more smooth when moving away from a sound.

Reworked how audio is loaded into the game, decreasing startup loading time.

Reworked path finding, making it multithreaded causing less lag spikes.

Increased the window to reel in fish slightly.

Fishing hooks will now fly in a more natural path and have a shadow.

Removed craft 5 modifier control, instead hold down to craft more quickly.

Optimized rain particles.

Mobs can now no longer spawn inside on floors.

Ghost mobs now only spawn in the open.

Tweaked mob spawns, allowing tiles to define the spawn table.

Reworked how packets are handled, should now be much faster causing less lag/desync in multiplayer.

Increased the amount of quartz in desert biomes.

Updated island tree generation to be more natural with open areas.

Items will now no longer sink completely in water.

Reduced giant cave spider health and drops.

Chests in the same dungeon, pirate village, caves etc. will now have more varied loot.

Updated Mobility Cloak Texture.

Reduced deep cave mobs health and aggro range.

Hostile mobs will now also target settlers.

Settlers will now run to their home if they cannot defend themselves.

Updated stone path texture and added bridge when placed above water.

Updated village generation presets slightly.

Decreased drop chance of bait from grass.

Reworked mob spawn logic, allowing much more control over spawns.

Increased damage of most weapons dropped from Reaper and Cryo Queen.

Crates will now always drop biome specific loot.

Reduced loot from crates slightly, since it now spawns way more places.

Increased Ostrich mount speed slightly.

Reduced recipe cost of basic arrows and bullets.

Improved chaser target finder, especially in multiplayer or when there are several targets around.

Made deep cave mobs light spawn threshold same as every other mob.

Difficulty damage multiplier is now applied before any reduction. This means armor will be more useful on easy and less on hard.

Projectiles are now always not limited to hit a target one time, but instead has a cooldown before it can it hit again.

Stink Flask is now way more effective and will spawn mobs at higher light levels.

Crop grow times is now be much less varying for the same crops.

Reworked objects that takes up multiple tiles completely.

Reworked bench rotation, meaning they will likely be messed up when you load an old level.

Objects like the bench place direction now matches the player.

Increased corner skip threshold slightly.

Reworked processing objects (like the compost bin) to simulated missed work on unloaded levels.

Reworked compost bin, now has less slots and dedicated input/output.

Increased early bows range slightly.

Vampires and Void Apprentices will no longer change position when hit.

Updated inventory quick action button icons.

Crafting items will now use ingredients from last in inventory. Just like when using ammo, potions etc.

Reduced the amount of passive animals generated on islands.

Dungeon arena entrance will now spawn closer to dungeon entrance.

It is now not possible to place water or lava near walls and rocks.

Reduced aggro range of giant cave spiders significantly.

Reduced vampire health slightly.

Vampires and Giant Cave Spiders will now try to stay around their crypt/nest.

Reduced the amount of potions and bars from cave crates and chests.

Increased boss health scaling slightly.

Reworked Void Wizard AI and arena.

Explosions will now deal a minimum amount of damage when on the edge.

The forge now requires fuel to craft at.

Items found as loot (in chests, fishing, kills etc) will now sometimes have random enchantments.

Arrows will now only drop some of the time when hitting terrain.

Increased the time it takes for most crops to grow.

Reworked how textures are loaded resulting in reduced loading times, especially on higher end systems.

Optimized a lot of world "search" logic, like looking for targets etc.

Summons can now walk through doors.

Enchanted items will now have a higher/lower value based on the enchant.

Health bar now show more hearts based on how much max health you have.

Settler stats will now scale with the amount of settlement boss quests completed.

Increased difficulty of Reaper fight.

Wood boats can now also be used from the mount slot.

TNT will now explode when hit by another explosion instead of being destroyed.

It is now no longer possible to hit settlers on your team.

Increased speed of settlers slightly.

Reduced Force of Wind cooldown.

Increased stack size of coins to 5000.

Main menu continue button now remembers if you hosted or joined a server last.

Bathtub recipes now no longer require a water bucket.

The starter house chests now also has a small amount of food.

Doors will now mirror when placed like a double door.

Rooms now have a max size of 300 tiles before they are considered outside.

Brain on a Stick will now summon an archer half the time.

Glacial Boomerang now throws 2 boomerangs at once.

Touched up some UI components, making some of them bigger and more clear.

Increased range of Quartz Staff and Icicle Staff.

The same traveling humans now have a much lower chance to spawn multiple times in a row.

It is now possible to spawn multiple bosses at the same time with a small cooldown.

It is now no longer possible to drop locked items.

Villagers are now much less rude.

It is now no longer possible to use fruit tree and berry bush saplings while making torches.

Updated iron armor textures.

Updates copper armor and tool textures.

Worm and swamp larva will now slowly sink into the ground.

Optimized level loading, will now cause less lag when still loading level after having spawned.

Pouches is now prioritized when pressing loot all and restocking works properly.

Ducks now have legs and can go on land.

Zombie archers now walk around with a bow on their back.

Renamed rock floors to stone floors.

Renamed rock pressure plate to stone pressure plate.

Increased duration of mining potion.

Updated fire chalice texture and dungeon entrance.

Updated Quartz armor texture.

Updated lighting engine, making it more optimized and fixes consistency problems.

Boss music is now slightly louder than other music.

Giant cave spiders will now spit more often.

Players now take significantly more damage from traps.

Player names now accept letters from different languages.

Updated gold furniture texture.

Holding shift while right-clicking an item stack now picks up 1 item instead of splitting the stack.

Reduced difficulty of early game bosses.

When quick using health potions, the best ones available will now get prioritized.

Mummy mages now walk around with a wizard hat.

Void Wizard magic and attacks will now glow.

Updated armor slot icons.

You now start with 4 trinket slots instead of 3.

Grass, plants, cobweb etc. growing will now simulate passed time on unloaded levels.

Reduced spawn rate of mobs when many players are close to each other.

Reduced the amount of homing projectiles spawned by Evils Protector, especially when fighting multiple people.

Quick moving items now checks all items to stack to before creating a new stack.

Updated imported animals item textures.

Optimized mob pathfinding.

Settlers and raiders can now find much more complex paths.

Cattails in swamp will now drop item when destroyed.

Reworked time of day states, day time is now slightly longer.

Starter shirt and shoes will now be in cosmetic slots instead of armor slots.

UI buttons now look like they click down.

It's now possible to hear other players consume potions.

Benches are now a bit wider when placed vertically.

Tweaked some object collisions to prevent walking between them.

Settlers will now try to sleep at night.

Items now sort based on their category instead.

Touched up some of the older achievement icons.

Increased size of a lot of menus.

Removed minimum and increased max length of player name requirement.

Fixes:

Fixed a bunch of issues related to inconsistent trails.

Fixed particles and more sometimes bugging out, especially around loading.

Fixed Quartz Staff enchant cost being too low.

Fixed guard settlers having too little armor.

Fixed a bug that could cause things to be more "choppy", especially on higher frame rates.

Fixed mobs sometimes stopped rendering on edge of screen.

Fixed Evils Protector bomb sprite bobbing up.

Fixed potential server error computer going to sleep or running super slow.

Fixed some bugs relating to desync between open menus.

Fixed client not synchronizing recipes with server.

Fixed issue with running mod never being reset.

Fixed some rendering crashes caused by concurrency errors.

Fixed input and item hint characters being offset.

Fixed attack direction being wrong when attacking close to the player.

Fixed some slow projectiles not being smooth in their movement.

Fixed loading sometimes getting stuck on lighting update.

Fixed mobs sometimes getting stuck trying to walk into something they can't.

Fixed auto opening and closing doors sometimes swapping their state.

Fixed settlers possibly having different prices for different players.

Fixed water height being incorrect at the edge of maps.

Fixed LED panel not showing correct texture when lit.

Fixed special characters not being rendered with the correct width.

Fixed projectiles not able to hit on main menu level and other main menu level issues.

Fixed buffer gates not loading data correctly.

Fixed trails existing a long time causing increasing lag.

Fixed some mobs able to deal damage too often to players.

Fixed possible crash when switching between display modes.

Fixed zoom and interface size not updating when changing display modes.

Fixed possible crash while loading.

Fixed possible crash when joining multiplayer server.

Fixed some items getting unlocked when sorting.

Fixed homing projectiles sometimes not homing in on distant targets.

Fixed possible crash when opening a crafting station.

Fixed crash when trying to drop an item into slots that's not possible.

Fixed possible crash when trying to open pouches from opened inventory.

Fixed server pause when empty setting not working correctly.

Fixed being able to travel to same island, causing issues.

Fixed crash caused by projectiles that could not find an owner.

Fixed game not opening if no sound output device is available.

Fixed possible crash when catching fish.

Fixed steel boat following players into caves.

Fixed issue where Death Ripper would get out of sync and not hit anything.

Fixed issue with VSync slowing down load times.

Fixed flickering of map sections on some hardware.

Fixed possible corruption issue in saves.

Fixed mining a multi-tile object sometimes needing more hits.

Fixed boss minions and other able to drop items when they shouldn't.

Fixed possible crash when sending a chat message while other players are loading.

Fixed possible crash when a lot of sounds were playing at the same time.

Fixed Pirate Captain fleeing when killed his current target while still having more targets around.

Fixed possible crash when joining a server that has specific projectiles active.

Fixed possible crash when mobs are being hit while joining a server.

Fixed being able to destroy unbreakable objects using buckets.

Fixed possible crash from Reaper boss when fighting multiple people.

Fixed possible crash when trying to communicate with servers or clients running another version.

Fixed players sometimes being invisible.

Fixed possible crash in main menu while connecting.

Fixed projectiles sometimes getting stuck.

Fixed mobs not able to path when stuck inside an object.

Fixed being able to keep attacking with certain weapons after death.

Fixed husbandry mobs sometimes still following the player after taking off rope.

Fixed wires not causing updating correctly.

Fixed possible crash when items collide in the main menu.

Fixed damage over time not considering the difficulty.

Fixed bosses start health visual bug when fighting multiple people.

Fixed edge case where summoners would not get loot from bosses.

Fixed rare crash when changing levels.

Fixed potential problem where client thinks other players are still dead.

Fixed mobs spawning close to players when playing multiplayer.

Fixed potential problem causing player mount status to desync.

Fixed walls connecting to other walls when fully encased.

Fixed team member name plates not drawing in correct locations.

And a lot of other smaller changes and fixes.

Version 0.21.15 changelog

Additions:

Added Ancient Skeletons, a slightly stronger skeleton that spawns in deep desert caves.

Added world map coordinate setting.

Added health bars to all mobs that has taken damage, can be disabled in interface settings.

Added blackberry bushes, generates in snow biomes.

Added blackberry ice cream.

Added more beds and candelabras to generated NPC village houses.

Added music player, bought from Traveling Merchant when in stock.

Added vinyls for each music track, can be found in cave chests, boss drops etc.

Added Discord, Steam news and language side buttons to main and pause menu.

Added dungeon like temple before reaching the Fallen Wizard.

Added Temple Pendant trinket, can be found in new temple chests.

Added Ancient Relic trinket, can be crafted.

Added Antique Bow weapon, can be found in new temple chests.

Added Antique Sword weapon, can be found in new temple chests.

Added defeat Fallen Wizard settlement quest.

Added Void Bag item, obtained from new settlement quest.

Added 9 new achievements.

Changes/misc:

New save files will now be compressed, taking up much less space.

Settlers will now try to find a bed to sleep in inside their room at night.

Makes it possible for mobs to attack people laying in their bed.

Void Wizard is now slightly easier with more players.

Items now sort based on their category instead.

Touched up some of the older achievement icons.

Decreased the frequency of settlement raids.

Made minimum cooldown between raids much longer.

Increased size of a lot of menus.

Removed minimum and increased max length of player name requirement.

Items will no longer get left behind on the ground when settlers does jobs.

Fixes:

Fixed team member name plates not drawing in correct locations.

Fixed possible crash when editing settlement workstations and storage.

Fixed some issues relating to jobs not cancelling correctly.

Fixed possible crash when changing levels.

Fixed possible crash when fighting Queen Spider.

Fixed crash on systems not supporting OpenGL 3 or above.

Fixed settlers disappearing when unloading a world at a specific time.

And other smaller changes and fixes.