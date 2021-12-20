 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hexahedra Playtest update for 20 December 2021

Closed Beta Update 5

Share · View all patches · Build 7914946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new UI is finally here! Out with plain black boxes for buttons made by me, in with gorgeous new artwork made by a UI artist who dazzles me with arcane knowledge such as "which way round to hold a pen".

Bugs Squashed: 9

New features:

  • The new UI is here! The interface has been totally overhauled, with both much better functionality and artwork. There's no point in me describing it all here - go and take a look for yourself!
  • This has also meant updating the tutorial to account for the new interface, but there are also some extra sections covering more advanced controls.

Other changes:

  • Improved rendering efficiency of cubes.
  • Improved load times.

Bugfixes:

  • Decorations no longer sometimes disappear from rotatable cube visualizations.
  • It's now possible to back out of renaming a solution.
  • It's now much easier to see which material a black panel is made of.
  • If you drag a fresh command from the supply and replace a command that's part of the current selection, dragging the selection now correctly drags the replacement command.
  • Fixed incorrect undo history descriptions for changes to reverse (right to left) tracks.
  • Dragging copies of selected commands and then undoing now correctly reselects the previously selected track.
  • It's now possible to wind back to the start of the most recent step in the timeline without having to first go back further and then wind forwards.
  • Solutions no longer claim to run in 0 steps in some circumstances.
  • Improved sizing of tooltips.

Changed files in this update

Windows Playtest Depot Depot 1679111
  • Loading history…
Linux Playtest Depot Depot 1679112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.