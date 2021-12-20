Closed Beta Update 5

The new UI is finally here! Out with plain black boxes for buttons made by me, in with gorgeous new artwork made by a UI artist who dazzles me with arcane knowledge such as "which way round to hold a pen".
Bugs Squashed: 9
New features:
- The new UI is here! The interface has been totally overhauled, with both much better functionality and artwork. There's no point in me describing it all here - go and take a look for yourself!
- This has also meant updating the tutorial to account for the new interface, but there are also some extra sections covering more advanced controls.
Other changes:
- Improved rendering efficiency of cubes.
- Improved load times.
Bugfixes:
- Decorations no longer sometimes disappear from rotatable cube visualizations.
- It's now possible to back out of renaming a solution.
- It's now much easier to see which material a black panel is made of.
- If you drag a fresh command from the supply and replace a command that's part of the current selection, dragging the selection now correctly drags the replacement command.
- Fixed incorrect undo history descriptions for changes to reverse (right to left) tracks.
- Dragging copies of selected commands and then undoing now correctly reselects the previously selected track.
- It's now possible to wind back to the start of the most recent step in the timeline without having to first go back further and then wind forwards.
- Solutions no longer claim to run in 0 steps in some circumstances.
- Improved sizing of tooltips.
