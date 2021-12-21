Hotfix v1.5.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7914923 · Last edited 21 December 2021 – 01:52:04 UTC by Wendy

I guess when it rains (hotfixes), it pours (hotfixes)!

Here's another tiny, tiny fix to solve a reported softlock.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

Improvements & Fixes



• Emergency fix for instances where the player left the Prycon Beast alive at the end of the Prycon mission while CryptoDevices were present on the map.

Bug Reporting



If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:

www.rawfury.com/support

Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:

Screenshots

Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug

Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.

Thanks for your support!