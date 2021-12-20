Update v1.1.2 - Twibbles are here!

Year is around and we hope your adventures in the Altarian star system are going well ːcc_myloː

This community have shown more love for custom content that we could ever expect (almost 600 custom levels!!!) and for that, we are releasing few extra toys to play with in level editor and one special item - Twibble Spawner! Get those spawners going and populate your levels with happy Twibbles ːGiftedː

Next to that, we also added a new type of crystals which are now used in Episode 4.



New level editor toys ːCotcKeyː

Twibble Spawner - spawns Twibbles that will hop around your levels.

Togglable Block - solid blocks that can be toggled on/off by switches

Yellow doors & levers

New background

15 new tiles (water glass pipes, crystal props, yellow hanging steel grids...)

New type of crystal to place

We can't wait to see what you come up with using all these cool stuff!

Happy holidays and Happy New Year! ːsnowflakesː