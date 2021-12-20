 Skip to content

Charlie | The Legend update for 20 December 2021

Update 1.0.8.8.a - Now available

Build 7914866

Patchnotes via Steam Community

· We have added a new offline mode called "Test Room" where you can test and learn the skills and mechanics of both Charlie and survivors before jumping into the online mode.

· Minor fixes and improvements.

