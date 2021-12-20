 Skip to content

Jaws Of Extinction update for 20 December 2021

Alpha Version 0.4.4.6a Hotfix Released

HOTFIX 0.4.4.6a

• Fixed Noticeboard quest not allowing players to take a quest after the first quest being taken.

• Fixed Noticeboards being empty after loading a save after taking a quest from the board.

HOTFIX 0.4.4.6.1a

• Small optimisations to bears and AI manager.

• Minor improvements to Liam Orling's dialog.

• Give bears meat and animal fat when they drop loot.

• Fixed not being able to select more noticeboard quests after completing, abandoning or failing quests.

• Fixed quest icons not removing from the map upon updating quest or objective.

Jaws Of Extinction Alpha (Public Access) Depot 985579
