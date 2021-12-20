-
Added missing sounds to interactions (these are meant as placeholders and will be improved with further updates)
Tweaked visibility of HUD health alerts
Tweaked triggers for health stat tutorials
Tweaked footsteps audio
Tweaked mapping mechanics
Fixed bird carcass not applying decay to harvesting tools
Fixed some languages having missing controls in tutorials
Fixed watch missing beeping alarm sound on low stats
Fixed an issue causing some equipped clothing graphics to be glitched
Fixed house stoves having too low burning time
Fixed an issue causing adding wood sticks to contribute too little to fire burning life
Fixed missing locked doors hints
Fixed an issue with hallucinations in interiors
Fixed issue causing furniture storage slot to display in wrong screen position
Northern Lights update for 20 December 2021
December 20 Hotfix Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
