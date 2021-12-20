 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 20 December 2021

December 20 Hotfix Notes

Build 7914824

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added missing sounds to interactions (these are meant as placeholders and will be improved with further updates)

  • Tweaked visibility of HUD health alerts

  • Tweaked triggers for health stat tutorials

  • Tweaked footsteps audio

  • Tweaked mapping mechanics

  • Fixed bird carcass not applying decay to harvesting tools

  • Fixed some languages having missing controls in tutorials

  • Fixed watch missing beeping alarm sound on low stats

  • Fixed an issue causing some equipped clothing graphics to be glitched

  • Fixed house stoves having too low burning time

  • Fixed an issue causing adding wood sticks to contribute too little to fire burning life

  • Fixed missing locked doors hints

  • Fixed an issue with hallucinations in interiors

  • Fixed issue causing furniture storage slot to display in wrong screen position

