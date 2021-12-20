 Skip to content

Propnight update for 20 December 2021

Patch 1.0.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.11 is now live!

• Quick Play - now matchmaking is divided only into Survivors and Killers, and when searching for a match as a Survivor you will no longer become a Killer

• Chat - added option to disable text messages from a specific player

• Killers - Killer's head stun area has been slightly reduced to reduce the amount of random stuns

• Impostor - sprinting stamina while Spy is active now decreases 18% slower

• Impostor - prop speed increased by 4%

• Banshee - fixed the fact that the repaired Propmachines remained highlighted after you approached them

• Akasha - fixed the fact that it was still possible to lose speed during Shadow

• Akasha and Igor - fixed incorrect light on weapons in first person view

• Minor UI and sound improvements, as well as map and localization fixes

