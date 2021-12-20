SMALL UPDATE, BIG SCARES

Hi everyone,
Mondays don't just bring bad news! Here is a small update of Lost Alone.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
- A new Jumpscare added.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Improved "Christmas Mission"
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Fixed minor bugs including the mannequin that mysteriously disappeared.
Changed files in this update