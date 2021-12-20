 Skip to content

Darkzone update for 20 December 2021

Season 2 is here with a huge UI overhaul!

We have heard you clear and sound.

As requested by the community this version brings a huge amount of UI changes and bug fixing alongside the yearly Lunar Frost event.

We hope you enjoy the renewed Darkzone!

Changed files in this update

DZ Release (Windows) Depot 1434613
  • Loading history…
DZ Release (Mac) Depot 1434614
  • Loading history…
