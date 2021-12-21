1.9 Patch Notes

Improvements to Create Game Menu
Many improvements were made to this menu and the custom game setup process:
- Details are now shown in the right-hand panel for the selected setting
- Clicking the Edit button lets you edit the selected file or preset setting
- Clicking the Load button lets you load a new file or preset setting
- Map Generation settings (such as Starting Biome, Map Size, Resources, etc) can now be loaded as a file or preset independently of other settings
- Numeric values in the Create Game Menu screen are validated to conform to specific ranges, and the text field updates with the validated value
- Trading Posts now spawn based on a % probability per chunk, not a fixed amount per map. This fixes the issue where trading posts were always limited on an infinite map. Legacy infinite maps will have a % Trading Post spawn probability assigned based on the previous fixed ‘number of trading posts’ parameter
- Starting Territory setting is no longer a giant list of chunk coordinates, but a simple area selector (4 chunks, 16 chunks, 36 chunks, etc.)
- Can now duplicate and edit Biomes by right-clicking on them. This replaces the misleading 'Edit Map' button that only edited the starting biome
- Added new ‘Flat’ preset for Starting Map setting, which is almost entirely level except for lakes
- Fixed outer edge water tiles not displaying on large map previews
- Fixed large maps having odd square corners where they should be rounded
- Non-infinite maps have all terrain tiles visible, even if distant from purchased chunks. Resources are still invisible though
- Fixed odd square edges on terrain texturing & improved biome blending generally (in newly created maps)
Misc Improvements
- Alert bubbles over buildings and workers will not block cursor when performing an action like building or deleting
- Made camera movement less restrictive over unpurchased terrain
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Required Worker Count being unable to successfully edit in Victory Conditions
- Fixed Required Worker Count not displaying correctly on Victory Conditions panel
- Fixed Right-click popup menu would not dismiss if you clicked outside the popup menu, but over some other menu element
- Fixed Map Editor screen not enforcing camera bounds
