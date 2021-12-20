A Merry Christmas to All, and some fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 7914790 · Last edited 20 December 2021 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy

I know many people are starting the festive period today, so I wanted to take this opportunity, to wish everyone who has been kind enough to play the game, a very Merry Christmas!

I have also addressed a number of requested fixes, and actioned the following in today's patch:-

Added an 'Epilogue' screen to properly complete the game experience for those who finish the game.

Made adjustments to two checkpoint triggers that could trigger missions prematurely under certain conditions.

Added some optimisations to the Camp Carter mission loop to enable the food store to be located more easily, and moved a checkpoint to enable the first mission to trigger earlier.

Added two clues at Cuttler’s Boat Yard to make locating the Steam Achievement, ‘Season Of The Witch’ a fairer challenge.