Revita - Optimization update 0.9.0

Hi everyone!

The Old Friends Update came out almost a month ago and yet here we are with the 0.9.0. Not really a big content update like the previous updates, but features big enough changes to improvements that make it worth the title. (Also lets be honest, its more fun to go from 0.9 to 1.0 than from 0.8 to 1.0)

Due to your plentiful feedback, we were able to make a ton of bugfixes, improvements and balance tweaks.

We have also worked a lot on optimization the last few weeks, making it so the game now even runs on weaker systems. This is probably one of the biggest changes this update. Making the game run way smoother across the board.

And as always, if you have any bugs to report, or feedback of any sort, feel free to send it our way over at our [discord](discord.gg/revita).

This is the last time we are writing here in 2021 (unless this update kills the game and we have to patch it, but lets hope that doesn't happen). Even though it was a rough year overall, it has been a wonderful year for Revita and we can't wait to see you in 2022. Lots of exciting things ahead!

Happy holidays!

NEW:

Added a bonus for using a certain gun that changes each run

Added new challenge room variations

QUALITY OF LIFE:

Tons of performance improvements which should allow the game to run a lot smoother even on weaker hardware

You can now see your accuracy stat in the pause menu

Outside of view enemy markers now show what type of enemies are outside of the view

Traps outside of the view are now also marked

Free tickets are not affected by the cheap tickets shard modifier anymore

Familiars and orbitals now turn invisible when interacting with a claw machine

TWEAKS:

Tweaked Pickup spawn rates some more

Vending, Claw and Chance machines will now only appear in secret rooms if you have enough HP to properly use them

Removed the boss damage cap

Shops are now guaranteed to sell a key if you don't have any

Can't get the Speeeed secret by using the portal anymore

The Portal can not be used on shards that you haven't beaten yet

One time resource based relics, are not recyclable anymore (Skeleton key for example)

Improved relic pools, now adding relics that have been seen but not collected back in the pool once that rarities pool is depleted

If you hold down the jump button while bouncing on mushrooms, you now jump higher

Certain relics now protect you from the snowstorm area modifier

Familiars that hunt down enemies now stop doing so after a while if the player doesn't engage in combat

Accuracy now also affects the spread of bullets when shooting multiple at once

Charge Gun: Now also increases range and improves accuracy on higher charge

Fear (status fx): now makes enemies unable to attack

Confused (status fx): now makes enemies unable to attack

Added the "Floating Lantern" relic to the family synergy

"Arcade Kid" secret now only requires one claw machine to be cleared

Bargainings Spears, can now only damage you when they fly towards you

The "Survive" challenge room now only goes on for 25 seconds (30 in case of a big altar)

Challenge rooms are a bit more generious as to when they start spawning new enemies

The run timer won't continue while choosing a curse, or a relic to cleanse

The collector npc room doesn't require a key anymore

Tweaked some attacks of [REDACTED] on higher shards

Set the base Hp of Swoleyes from 45 to 40

CURSES:

Silhouette curse now only applies to some enemies

Blinding Rage curse now only lets you heal when enemies are around, rather than only outside of enemy rooms

Fragile proc chance nerfed from 15% to 10%

RELIC BUFFS:

Telescope: Now also makes it so observatories are free

Soul Urn: Rare -> Common

Laser Diode: From (-40% -> -35% -> -30%) fire rate, to (-40% -> -30% -> -20%) fire rate

Dust bunny: From (+30% -> +40% -> +50%) damage to (+40% -> +50% -> +60%) damage

Omega: buffed the proc rate from (10 -> 9 -> 8) to (8 -> 7 -> 6)

Red Die: Now also lets you reroll pickups in shops

Steady foot: Now works with all negative relic effects

Explosive Grenade: Explosions now deal three times damage to enemies

Corrupted Chump: Increased the attack speed

Constellation: Rare -> Common

Bomb Grub: I buffed it :)

RELIC NERF:

Bag of Greed: Damage is now (+5% -> +10% -> +15%) rather than (+10% -> +15% -> +25%) and shop price now increases by (+.5 -> +1 -> +1) instead of (+.5 -> +.5 -> +1)

Shield Fairy: Common -> Rare

Converter: (2 -> 3 -> 4) shields to (1.5 -> 2 -> 3) shields

Medical Supplies: now (1 -> 1.5 -> 2), rather than (1 -> 2)

Heartmachine: Rare -> Legendary

Polishing Cloth: From (1 -> 2) Shields per rare relic upgraded to ( 0.5 -> 1 -> 1.5)

Forging Mask: From (20% -> 30% -> 40%) to (20% -> 25% -> 30%)

Mothers Idol: From (5% -> 7.5% -> 10%) to (2.5% -> 5% -> 7.5%)

Phoenix: Increased the cooldown duration a little bit

Telescope: Common -> Rare

RELIC TWEAKS:

Cursed Candle: Now only resets when it gets hit by an enemy bullet, stays closer to you when dodging, but doesn't destroy enemy bullets on contact anymore

Bomb Grub: Damage now dependant on your damage when hitting enemies, rather than an arbitrary set value

Safety Blanket: Doesn't remove curses anymore, but instead makes you immune to their effects, letting you still play around corrupted enemies and rifts

BUGFIXES: