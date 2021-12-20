Revita - Optimization update 0.9.0

Hi everyone!
The Old Friends Update came out almost a month ago and yet here we are with the 0.9.0. Not really a big content update like the previous updates, but features big enough changes to improvements that make it worth the title. (Also lets be honest, its more fun to go from 0.9 to 1.0 than from 0.8 to 1.0)
Due to your plentiful feedback, we were able to make a ton of bugfixes, improvements and balance tweaks.
We have also worked a lot on optimization the last few weeks, making it so the game now even runs on weaker systems. This is probably one of the biggest changes this update. Making the game run way smoother across the board.
And as always, if you have any bugs to report, or feedback of any sort, feel free to send it our way over at our [discord](discord.gg/revita).
This is the last time we are writing here in 2021 (unless this update kills the game and we have to patch it, but lets hope that doesn't happen). Even though it was a rough year overall, it has been a wonderful year for Revita and we can't wait to see you in 2022. Lots of exciting things ahead!
Happy holidays!
-
NEW:
- Added a bonus for using a certain gun that changes each run
- Added new challenge room variations
-
QUALITY OF LIFE:
- Tons of performance improvements which should allow the game to run a lot smoother even on weaker hardware
- You can now see your accuracy stat in the pause menu
- Outside of view enemy markers now show what type of enemies are outside of the view
- Traps outside of the view are now also marked
- Free tickets are not affected by the cheap tickets shard modifier anymore
- Familiars and orbitals now turn invisible when interacting with a claw machine
-
TWEAKS:
- Tweaked Pickup spawn rates some more
- Vending, Claw and Chance machines will now only appear in secret rooms if you have enough HP to properly use them
- Removed the boss damage cap
- Shops are now guaranteed to sell a key if you don't have any
- Can't get the Speeeed secret by using the portal anymore
- The Portal can not be used on shards that you haven't beaten yet
- One time resource based relics, are not recyclable anymore (Skeleton key for example)
- Improved relic pools, now adding relics that have been seen but not collected back in the pool once that rarities pool is depleted
- If you hold down the jump button while bouncing on mushrooms, you now jump higher
- Certain relics now protect you from the snowstorm area modifier
- Familiars that hunt down enemies now stop doing so after a while if the player doesn't engage in combat
- Accuracy now also affects the spread of bullets when shooting multiple at once
- Charge Gun: Now also increases range and improves accuracy on higher charge
- Fear (status fx): now makes enemies unable to attack
- Confused (status fx): now makes enemies unable to attack
- Added the "Floating Lantern" relic to the family synergy
- "Arcade Kid" secret now only requires one claw machine to be cleared
- Bargainings Spears, can now only damage you when they fly towards you
- The "Survive" challenge room now only goes on for 25 seconds (30 in case of a big altar)
- Challenge rooms are a bit more generious as to when they start spawning new enemies
- The run timer won't continue while choosing a curse, or a relic to cleanse
- The collector npc room doesn't require a key anymore
- Tweaked some attacks of [REDACTED] on higher shards
- Set the base Hp of Swoleyes from 45 to 40
-
CURSES:
- Silhouette curse now only applies to some enemies
- Blinding Rage curse now only lets you heal when enemies are around, rather than only outside of enemy rooms
- Fragile proc chance nerfed from 15% to 10%
-
RELIC BUFFS:
- Telescope: Now also makes it so observatories are free
- Soul Urn: Rare -> Common
- Laser Diode: From (-40% -> -35% -> -30%) fire rate, to (-40% -> -30% -> -20%) fire rate
- Dust bunny: From (+30% -> +40% -> +50%) damage to (+40% -> +50% -> +60%) damage
- Omega: buffed the proc rate from (10 -> 9 -> 8) to (8 -> 7 -> 6)
- Red Die: Now also lets you reroll pickups in shops
- Steady foot: Now works with all negative relic effects
- Explosive Grenade: Explosions now deal three times damage to enemies
- Corrupted Chump: Increased the attack speed
- Constellation: Rare -> Common
- Bomb Grub: I buffed it :)
-
RELIC NERF:
- Bag of Greed: Damage is now (+5% -> +10% -> +15%) rather than (+10% -> +15% -> +25%) and shop price now increases by (+.5 -> +1 -> +1) instead of (+.5 -> +.5 -> +1)
- Shield Fairy: Common -> Rare
- Converter: (2 -> 3 -> 4) shields to (1.5 -> 2 -> 3) shields
- Medical Supplies: now (1 -> 1.5 -> 2), rather than (1 -> 2)
- Heartmachine: Rare -> Legendary
- Polishing Cloth: From (1 -> 2) Shields per rare relic upgraded to ( 0.5 -> 1 -> 1.5)
- Forging Mask: From (20% -> 30% -> 40%) to (20% -> 25% -> 30%)
- Mothers Idol: From (5% -> 7.5% -> 10%) to (2.5% -> 5% -> 7.5%)
- Phoenix: Increased the cooldown duration a little bit
- Telescope: Common -> Rare
-
RELIC TWEAKS:
- Cursed Candle: Now only resets when it gets hit by an enemy bullet, stays closer to you when dodging, but doesn't destroy enemy bullets on contact anymore
- Bomb Grub: Damage now dependant on your damage when hitting enemies, rather than an arbitrary set value
- Safety Blanket: Doesn't remove curses anymore, but instead makes you immune to their effects, letting you still play around corrupted enemies and rifts
-
BUGFIXES:
- The tutorial area can't play the alt track anymore
- Made some fixes to the procgen system
- Cell Clump (relic): Now affected by slowmotion
- Tiny Spider (relic): Now upgradable
- Curses are now more random
- Fixed the weird +- display issue with stats
- Fixed a weird bug with Corrupted relics not displaying the glitch effect
- "Broken Nail" and "Corrupted Bullet" relics don't deal multiplicative damage anymore
- Fixed a Light surface scaling bug
- Minor fixes in regards to the scoring system
- Fixed the rerolling bug in cursed shops
- Two music pieces that previously couldn't be unlocked, now can be
- You can't get negative soul coins anymore by purchasing cover tracks from the fool, while having less than 5 soul coins
- When upgrading "Phoenix Egg", the egg won't remain around for the rest of the room anymore
- Tiny Bees will now keep attacking after an enemy wave
- "Mini Missile" missiles now target enemies properly
- Fixed a bug where you could survive the tutorial bosses phase 2 attack if enemy damage is set to 50%
- The "Hear my prayer" secret now properly activates after 5 areas, not 4
- "Weights" and "Frogun" relic bullets now work properly with bullets that have altered shot speed
- Fixed a bug where you'd get enemy death dialogue, without actually losing the run
- Shard mods won't affect your hp in daily and weekly runs anymore
- The Players laser attack won't shrink with negative shotspeed anymore
- Removing the "Heartfelt" Synergy, won't give you an additional hp anymore
- Removing the "Knightly" Synergy, won't give you an additional 2 shields anymore
- "Glowshroom" (Relic): Can now inflict bleed as well
- You can't shoot anymore during the intro cutscene of an area, when using the portal to travel
- Enemies that don't drop soul, can't drop pickups via the "Gold Tooth" relic anymore
- Relics in the corrupted room, now show up with the correct relic tier
- Glass Cannon (Relic): Now shows the correct value in its description
- C.D.S (Relic): Works as intended again
- You now keep your tickets when winning a daily or weekly
- Crossroads can't have the same rooms twice (unless they are loot rooms) for realsies now
- Fixed remaining issues with prism not working properly with certain bullets
- You can't open up the collection menu during cutscenes anymore
- Pickups being spawned from small chests don't stack up anymore
- Fixed a bug, where enemy component objects would blink up as hit even though they weren't
- "Corrupted Chump" (relic): Now counts as a familiar when picking up "Giants Fang", etc
- Starting a chaos weekly, will not start you off with 2 keys anymore
- [REDACTED]'s laser attack now has corrupted visuals
- Getting Hp from celestial weapons doesn't count as Hp pickups anymore
- The challenge room timer is now affected by slow motion
- Tiny bees won't attack during cutscenes anymore
- The stat ui reappears again when throwing something into the lucky well
