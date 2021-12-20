Things can get a little bit confusing and clustered in the backline of Disciples: Liberation. That’s why we summarized all the backline abilities of the units for you!
Disciples: Liberation update for 20 December 2021
Disciples: Liberation Backline Abilities
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 7914590
Disciples: Liberation Content Depot 1287841
Disciples: Liberation English Depot 1287842
Disciples: Liberation French Depot 1287843
Disciples: Liberation German Depot 1287844
Disciples: Liberation Russian Depot 1287848
Changed depots in frima_teamcity branch