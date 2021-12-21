 Skip to content

VR Paradise update for 21 December 2021

VR PARADISE UPDATE

Hello everyone,

We have just released a new VR Paradise Update on Steam!

In this update you will discover :

  • a new menu set up, making it much easier for you to change the game's settings and access the different clubs!

  • new boards when customizing the girls in the locker room!

We really hope you'll enjoy these new changes!

The Stand-Alone Update will arrive shortly after this one!

PS: The new club is on its way! Thank you for your patience thus far!!! ;)

With love, the VRP Team <3

