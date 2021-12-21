Hello everyone,
We have just released a new VR Paradise Update on Steam!
In this update you will discover :
-
a new menu set up, making it much easier for you to change the game's settings and access the different clubs!
-
new boards when customizing the girls in the locker room!
We really hope you'll enjoy these new changes!
The Stand-Alone Update will arrive shortly after this one!
PS: The new club is on its way! Thank you for your patience thus far!!! ;)
With love, the VRP Team <3
