New Winter Outfit Options

Dear Shopkeepers,

Winter is upon us, and so we prepare for the solstice in the last update of this year! We hope everyone is doing well and staying safe in these crazy times during a crazy global pandemic. Our country announced another lockdown that lasts at least until next year. It is very unfortunate to miss out on seeing people but we hope that together we can stay positive and let the joy of Winkeltje take our mind off things for a moment.

This is the last update of the year. But fret not, next year you can look forward to more updates as we are continuously pushing Winkeltje closer to a full release. There are exciting things in the works that we can't wait to show once they are ready.

In the meanwhile you can enjoy several new winter flavoured outfits that fit the season. You can obtain these by completing the annual winter objectives in the game. We hope you enjoy these as we settle in closer to the fire and say a little prayer for a snowy white holiday season.

New Winter Solstice Rewards

New

Art - Added 12 new cosmetic unlocks linked to the winter objectives.

Changes