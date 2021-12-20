Workshop Update - Out Now

Hey everyone - after a successful beta the Workshop Update for Ecosystem is out now! Patch notes below :)

PATCH NOTES - v0.24

Fix error that could cause the creator of a terrain/creature/aquarium to appear as [unknown] if the description was changed via the Steam web interface.

Fix access denied error that could occur when clicking 'Save and Share Online' when saving a creature.

Numbers in the names of the map titles now appear in superscript, like the names of creatures.

Text on the save and load game menus no longer run over into other buttons.

Add 'Upload to workshop' button to the saved creature menu.

Fix: when you click on an online terrain and it rebuilds, the progress bar is behind the menu.

Scrollbar on the Steam browser only appears if it is actually necessary.

Fix: pressing back and other buttons in the aquarium menu doesn't close the browse online menu.

Pause the game while the terrain upload happens.

Fix error when updating an already-uploaded terrain caused by name not being saved correctly.

Clear out temp folders used for uploading on game startup.

Move buttons on the online terrain menu so they are positioned similarly to the terrain generation buttons.

Allow moving the camera on the online terrain menu.

The description field of Steam workshop items now appear as hover text when browsing in-game.

Fix: creature pictures can get stretched in some of the menus.

Allow going back to the main menu from the terrain generator.

If you'd like a bit more information on how to access the new Workshop features, please see below:

"So what is compatible with the workshop? You can upload and download saved fish, saved terrain and even other peoples aquariums!

You can access online creatures from the internet button on the creature menu. This doesn't download them to your bank of saved creatures, it just spawns them directly using DNA from the internet.

You can share your creatures with other people by clicking 'Share Your Creatures' on the internet creature menu where you browse through all of them, or by clicking Save and Share when you save a creature.

You can also save other players' creatures when touring their aquarium by clicking on them and then clicking the save button on the creature menu. This actually does save them to your bank of saved creatures, because it is for later use (you can't do any spawning while touring another player's aquarium)