Phoenix Hope update for 20 December 2021

Update 0.1.6

PATCH NOTES:

-Improved AI of builders

-Lumberjacks and miners no longer go home after cutting down a tree or mining ore. Their AI has also been improved. In return, the amount of resources received is reduced

-Added a new building - Net Trap that slows the first big demon caught

-Added the ability to search for survivors in Scouts Hideout

-Added the ability to the Mine - Geological Exploration, which allows you to find new ore deposits

-Increased the cost of researching new tiers of buildings

-Improved game balance

-Added tooltip when hovering over an inactive building upgrade button

