Update 0.1.6

PATCH NOTES:
-Improved AI of builders
-Lumberjacks and miners no longer go home after cutting down a tree or mining ore. Their AI has also been improved. In return, the amount of resources received is reduced
-Added a new building - Net Trap that slows the first big demon caught
-Added the ability to search for survivors in Scouts Hideout
-Added the ability to the Mine - Geological Exploration, which allows you to find new ore deposits
-Increased the cost of researching new tiers of buildings
-Improved game balance
-Added tooltip when hovering over an inactive building upgrade button
Changed files in this update