Patch 1.3.1 - Grooming the Slopes

Since our crews finish setting up the Ski Resort and we've opened the gates, we've gotten a lot of great feedback and we've noticed some bugs that people are running into. So today we're putting out a patch to address some of those issues.

We've also taken the time to implement a much requested feature:



Now you can select your preferred language that you would like to be matched with. However you should be aware that by using this feature you are making the pool of players that you can be grouped with smaller. Therefore, using this feature will lead to longer queue times.

You'll find the full list of features, tweaks, and fixes below. We'll continue to monitor for anything else that needs to be changed or fixed.

Thanks for reading, and Happy Holidays!

New Matchmaking Feature: Language-preferred matchmaking option added in game settings

Removed Unreal Engines default highlight method for buttons and implemented our own button states.

Water gun has slightly less chance of spawning in ski resort

Fixed that the player should no longer be able to see themselves vote for a map multiple times.

Removed some geometry from the Escape Pod in Ski Resort.

Moved the Preview Customization button so it does not overlap the party.

Fixed the Stop Preview Customization so it now has a sound cue.

Fixed it so the player can only pick up a single fire extinguisher/water gun.

Fixed some collisions on pillars knocking the players out of the lift gondola in Ski Resort.

Fixed draw distance on crushing mall doors and single doors in Ski Resort

Fixed an issue with buttons on doors allowing players to be stuck in the in the Ski Resort cabins

Fixed a flag on the Ski Resort being stuck in geometry.

Fixed baked light build in Ski Resort.

Fixed the score entries so they do not extend over the border on the score screen.

Fixed unreal orange highlight to no longer be visible after map voting has ended.

Fixed a floating light in the Casino.

Fixed a case where the Vruumba Race would show best time as 0.00.00 if you died when a record was set.

Fixed that you can no longer endlessly tab on the friend menu.

Fixed a too low LOD setting for the bottles on the main menu.

Fixed the Vruumba having two fans on the main menu.