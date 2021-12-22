Quality of Life 3 Update - Version 1.1.20.0

We're back once again with another gem of an update! This time around we've made a huge number of quality of life changes that are sure to put the ale back in your tavern.

Take a look at the patch notes below:

Features:

⦿ Farming improvements!

Plants no longer need to be replanted. The farmer will always replant them after harvesting.

Crops gained by harvesting can now be maintained in the Cave Farm, by selecting 'Store <crop>'.

When a crop satisfies all maintain orders, it will no longer be harvested.

Harvesting of specific plants is now an actual job, done by Farmers. Farming was previously managed by an old AI system, so this should improve and optimize behavior.

Harvesting jobs inherits their priority from hauling priority set in Cave Farms.

Crops without maintain orders will always be harvested, just like before.

Tooltips on plants now show their growth stage information, and a note about maintaining them in Cave Farms.

Some plants now require additional resources, such as water, for some growth stages.

Store recipes in the Cave Farm now require Maintain Amount, and autoselling (see below) is not allowed.

⦿ Automatic Selling!

Crafting recipe entries can now be marked to automatically sell newly crafted items.

The items will be sold to whichever Overworld location pays the most.

Overworld locations will pay more for items yielding Fortification, Might, and Manpower, if they are in need of it.

Items are reevaluated from time to time to determine the best location.

You can specify a minimum Overworld Faction Opinion rating for items to be sold to.

Overworld Locations can now reach a Demand level of 4.

⦿ Achievements!

Hammerting now has achievements.

You will need to start a new game to earn them.

Architect, Candy Man, Drill Thrill, Exorcist, Old McDonald, A Dole of Dwarves, House in Session, Liquid Metal, Monster Mash, Railroad Magnate, Snow White, Spelunker Extraordinaire, Underworld Sun, Technological Ascendancy, Righteous Affluence, and World Conquest!

⦿ Dedicated Hauling and Dwarf Carts!

Carts have now been split into two distinct carts, one for dwarves (handcars), and one for hauling (carts).

When loading a save, carts will be upgraded to the new variants.

Carts can now perform refuel/repair jobs.

⦿ Overworld Location Upgrades!

Locations on the overworld can now be upgraded with a variety of dwarven establishments to strengthen and improve the location.

This allows for more control of the overworld and its progression.

Note that each location only has three upgrade slots, so choose carefully.

Dwarven Milestones explores nearby Overworld tiles. Exploration reward from sales have been reduced.

Dwarven Brewery, Dwarven Drills, Dwarven Fortress, Dwarven Guardhouse, Dwarven Guild House, Dwarven Inn, Dwarven Machine Shop, Dwarven Market Stalls, Dwarven Milestone, Dwarven Steam Mill, Dwarven Tannery, Dwarven Trading Post, Dwarven Tram System, and Dwarven Wall.

⦿ Smarter Teardown!

Dwarves will now try and teardown structures furthest from the entrance, if given a choice.

⦿ Lair Guards!

After the enemies stationed outside a lair have been defeated, the lair will eventually send out new groups of guards.

Guard groups get progressively more and stronger buffs, but also take longer and longer to spawn.

Destroy the lair to stop it from spawning guards.

Performance:

⦿ Added faster culling for in-world UI, decreased visible range for some in-world UI.

⦿ Graphics now inspects gamestate more seldom at higher speeds, increasing simulation speed.

⦿ Hauling update should now be faster.

⦿ Job Broker UI cache no longer updates if UI is closed.

⦿ Optimized 'desire' sensor, which is now a lot faster.

⦿ Optimized 'navgraph_system_find_query_id', which gives minor speed improvements in many places.

Tweaks:

⦿ Gameplay

Added technology "Tailoring & Garments".

Background tiles now take less effort to build.

Beekeeping now depends on Cooking. Brewing depends on Beekeeping.

Crabs drop more loot, ruby crabs spawn on underworld

Increased dwarves' range for placing foreground and background blocks.

More general creature spawning in the cave.

Overworld factions now have initially varying opinions of each other.

Reduced the Preciousness of Granite Chunks and Granite Blocks.

Skulker's Armor now yields a movement speed bonus of 30% instead of 3%, and Militia Armor -10% instead of -20%.

Support Beams and Granite Pillars now restore Fortification.

⦿ UI & Graphics

Added a platform for the hand pump, so it's now stuck to the wall

Added a wedge beneath the Drain Sink model

Added alerts and dwarf icons for hunger.

Added better tooltip for 'Sow' command, showing if they depend on a fluid to grow, and how much

Added recipe categories to craft rooms.

Drill volume is now lower.

Fixde one coupel of tyspo.

More links to The Book of Tings added, and tweaked and added various texts.

The job broker UI will now show skill levels even for jobs where the dwarf is missing a required tool.

Tweaked the Overworld graphics to be a bit easier on the eyes.

Bug fixes:

⦿ AI

Claiming the last item of a kind as input should no longer block crafting queues, if other inputs can be found

Dwarves are no longer unassigned from a job just before becoming assigned to it.

Dwarves who end up on a cliff while falling asleep will now fall off it.

Dwarves will no longer occasionally craft items using professions that are disallowed.

Fixed an issue where dwarves would go idle if holding a Hammerting and the Great Hall couldn't be reached.

Mushroom stew should no longer get stuck even when you have plenty of mushrooms.

Shroomfolk can now jump and climb.

⦿ Gameplay

Biomes near the entrance should now always be level 1, never level 2, thereby not producing enemies that are way too hard early on.

Destroyed vaults will now transfer coin to other vaults

Fixed a bug by which the mission 'Dwarven Subversion' would fail to accept licorice as intended.

Fixed a bug where dwarves could lose the influence from the Mountain Home, which made some Hammerting choices ineffective

Goat Cheese is now technically Food.

Missions no longer occasionally get reset when loading a game

Teardown command no longer generates multi-select indicator

Teardown command now works on plants

⦿ UI

Fixed an issue with multiplayer overlay UI.

Fixed misaligned buttons in main menu

Fixed modifiers not being shown for tools and equipment when clicking a toolbelt- or equipment-slot in the dwarf UI.

The New recipe exclamation icon for build menu categories should work again.

Unassigned Dwellings will now remain unlit after loading.

Stability improvements:

⦿ Added some protection against corrupt 0-byte saves.

⦿ Fixed Vulkan validation error.

⦿ Fixed a memory reallocation issue with crafting.

⦿ Fixed another memory reallocation issue with crafting.

⦿ Fixed buffer overflow in very large tooltips.

⦿ Fixed crash in production system when building certain buildings.

⦿ Fixed crash when a dwarf dies on the overworld.

⦿ Fixed crash when attacking with 32 or more dwarves.

⦿ Fixed crash when dwarf tried to give items to the minecart it was riding (carts no longer has an inventory).

⦿ Fixed crashes relating to climbing, sleeping, and falling.

⦿ Fixed issue with entities not losing parent on death.

⦿ Fixed light system crash.

⦿ Fixed movement related assert message.

⦿ Fixed talk system crash when holding a Hammerting.

⦿ Fixed threading issue in job broker UI, which could occasionally cause the game to crash.

⦿ Now removes weird characters from user names when joining MP sessions.

⦿ Overworld locations will keep within their allotted inventory capacity.

⦿ Player is now logged into multiplayer backend when first pressing the 'Multiplayer' button.

⦿ Queued AI behaviors can now be switched due to something happening when exiting the previous behavior.

As always, thanks for your continued support and we'll see you down the mines soon!