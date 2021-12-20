Update Version 20211220



#########Content################

Added one new playable male character variation. (Agent)

Officer Fletcher may now also drop generic police officer loots if you decide to murder him.

His AWP sniper rifle is still a guaranteed drop using a different system.

New item: Police Vest

Added Police Vest to generic police drop list.

Added a chest that contains a police vest in Queensmouth Police Station.

#########System#################

Prefixes picking system becomes less efficient. However, it now allows putting weight on prefixes.

No weight has been set to existing items yet.

简体中文

#########Content################

加入了一个新的可用男性角色造型。(特工)

弗莱彻警官警官现在也可能会掉落一般的警察掉落物。（如果你决定杀掉他的话。）

他的AWP狙击步枪依然是绝对会掉落的。（使用另外一个独立的系统。）

新物品：警用防弹背心

将警用防弹背心加入到了普通警察掉落列表。

在王后镇警局加入了一个有警用防弹背心的箱子。

#########System#################

前缀的选择效率降低了。但是，现在它能允许前缀拥有选择时的权重。

Something unfortunate happened. My Photoshop preference file was corrupted. Thus, I lost all the automated actions in my art assets-making pipeline.

The good news is, as I made all of them by myself, I can restore most of them yesterday and today.

For now, only the dark toon pipeline and tilemap conversion pipelines are still not restored yet.

I will get that done when I need to make those assets.

发生了一些悲剧。我的PHOTOSHOP的偏好文件损坏，导致所有的动作丢失。致使游戏的美术资源开发自动化工作受到了一定影响。

好消息是，我亲自编写了这些动作，所以知道如何修复。

目前为止只有黑暗童话和一些图块转化流水线还未被修复。

我会在需要制作那些美术资源的时候对其进行修复。