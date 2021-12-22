 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Haven Park update for 22 December 2021

Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Literally!

Share · View all patches · Build 7914317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey festive people of Steam!

We have a lovely update for you! We really wanted you to visit your campers over the holiday, so here's some hopefully convincing arguments to go visit Haven Park again:

  • Santa Claus is in town and he scattered his presents all over. I think he needs your help!
  • You have the opportunity to fix a certain relationship before the year is over and make someone really happy
  • Christmas lights! Look at the village, it's so cozy <3
  • A new building
  • Some minor fixes

We hope you enjoy this addition to Haven Park!

Have a lovely holiday and a happy New Year!

Festive hugs and kisses,

Your moonies and Fabien

Changed files in this update

Haven Park Windows Depot 1549551
  • Loading history…
Haven Park MacOS Depot 1549552
  • Loading history…
Haven Park Linux SteamOS Depot 1549553
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.