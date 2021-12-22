Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Literally!

Hey festive people of Steam!
We have a lovely update for you! We really wanted you to visit your campers over the holiday, so here's some hopefully convincing arguments to go visit Haven Park again:
- Santa Claus is in town and he scattered his presents all over. I think he needs your help!
- You have the opportunity to fix a certain relationship before the year is over and make someone really happy
- Christmas lights! Look at the village, it's so cozy <3
- A new building
- Some minor fixes
We hope you enjoy this addition to Haven Park!
Have a lovely holiday and a happy New Year!
Festive hugs and kisses,
Your moonies and Fabien
Changed files in this update