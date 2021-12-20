Version 0.61

0.61
- Show a different title for Obelisk Navigation Interface to avoid confusion with the Map information.
- Fix the white background in the HUD when a weapon is still locked.
- Adjust sound fx volume when unlocking items.
- Play an audio cue when the recharging shield was triggered.
- Add voice volume control in the Audio Setting section.
- Fix the volume music not always appropriately set based on user settings.
- Change the powerup paradigm. Picking a powerup will automatically go to a specific powerup slot.
Changed files in this update