Spheriums update for 20 December 2021

Version 0.61

20 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.61

  • Show a different title for Obelisk Navigation Interface to avoid confusion with the Map information.
  • Fix the white background in the HUD when a weapon is still locked.
  • Adjust sound fx volume when unlocking items.
  • Play an audio cue when the recharging shield was triggered.
  • Add voice volume control in the Audio Setting section.
  • Fix the volume music not always appropriately set based on user settings.
  • Change the powerup paradigm. Picking a powerup will automatically go to a specific powerup slot.

