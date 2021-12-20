Minor Update v0.24.1 Released

Surprise! This holiday season, we’re bringing you a little extra happiness by releasing this special content update.

Bruckell Bastion

The Bastion joins the vehicle line-up as the most powerful muscle car currently available. It offers potentially over 1000 HP, while the modern chassis means that it can do more than just go in a straight line - yes, the Bruckell Bastion can actually turn!

Its rugged power and size make it a favorite with police, while the stability and traction help bring the Bastion under control. With a variety of customization options including police parts, as well as Tuner, Lifted, Drift Rocket and track versions, the Bastion embodies everything you love about the traditional American muscle power, reimagined through the modern design language.

YouTube

Civetta Bolide Remaster

The Civetta Bolide is getting a complete remaster in this update. This includes a jbeam overhaul, new textures, factory-fresh remodels, turbo variants, and a targa top body. It’s basically a new car under the hood, but with the same sleek style you loved from the original.

YouTube

The ETK Driver Experience Centre map is getting a complete remaster, with new vegetation, improved AI pathing, improved meshes, updated graphics and 3D assets. The Experience Centre’s terrain and road asphalt has also been upgraded to PBR.

We’re also continuing the PBR upgrade process with new terrain and road materials for the Industrial, Gridmap, Hirochi Raceway, and Derby maps. We’re doing our bit for public safety by adding night lights on the Industrial, Hirochi, and ETK Driver Experience Centre. Utah’s campsite is also getting night lights.

YouTube

Check out the full patch notes here for further details!