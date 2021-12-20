OceanCraft Update 0.6.x - Be careful and keep crafting

Hi Guys, we have the next big update for you!

Thunder and Lightning

Look out! The weather will not always stay nice and sunny, Now and then an angry rain cloud will make it´s way to your OceanCraft. While the rain might be nice and refreshing, the lightning is not!

Stay safe, keep away from high places and prepare to put out some fires!

Tiny Pirates

You are not the only ones enjoining a nice day out on the ocean. These waters are home to a fleet of particularly tiny and aggressive pirates. They will sing sea shanties, drink impossible amounts and bombard you with flaming cannonballs out of their cute little tiny cannons.

Sink them, before they sink you!

New Crafting System

While we liked the crafting book and will keep it for some items, we decided to change to a system of crafting tables.

Select your chosen recipe, collect all necessary ingredient and start building!

Everybody on your OceanCraft can add to the needed items and the tables are height adjustable, so tiny and huge people can enjoy this new system together.

Fire!

Your OceanCraft burns! Put it out fast, or the fire will spread and destroy everything you have build so far! It´s a good thing you are surrounded by water.

Water pistol

We have a new tool for you. It´s great for watering your plants, or friends! Maybe it even helps with putting out fires.

Winter is coming

Winter has come to your OceanCraft. Build a snowman, have epic snowball fights, exchange presents and enjoy all the cookies!

There are of course a lot more features in this update. Here is the full list:

Raincloud Starts appearing after chopping block was build Sets the highest platform on fire with lightning The rain waters all plants

Tiny Pirates Start appearing after workbench was build Shoot at the OceanCraft and set platforms on fire Have to be shot two times with the slingshot Disappear by themselves after a set amount of time Amount of ships depends on player count Defeated pirates drop new crafting resources

Added crafting stations Book now only builds essentials and structures Currently two crafting stations: chopping block and workbench Crafting stations are height adjustable

Burning Platforms Enemies can set platforms on fire Can be extinguished by water (mug or water pistol) Spreads to neighbor platforms Destroys platform when it burns to long

Purifier now has water tank Fill the water pistol from the purifier Need to fill the water tank with a hand pump

Winter event It´s snowing Craftable snowman Snowballs Items box graphic changes to gift box Floating presents in the water Eatable candy canes and cookies Christmas balloon drop with Santa hat Big fishes wear Santa hats Small amount of snow on platforms

Added audio settings to the crafting book. Player can adjust the volume of waves, voices and sound effects

Added buildable lightning rod, which catches lightning

Multiple grab items now always show as a box

Added haptic feedback when hook hits trash

Exchanged shark for dolphin which adjusts it´s swimming route to the OceanCraft size

Changed intensity and colors of environmental lighting

Added extra dialog before deleting a world

Plants now grow three vegetables (before only two)

Floatables now spawn depended on the OceanCraft size

Adjusted tutorial missions to the gameplay changes (mostly crafting table)

New crafting resources metal and fabric

Added some new sound effects

Exchanged some graphics on the buildable sail

Choosen face skin now also affects the hand skin

Added tool water pistol, which can shoot water

Important Bugfixes