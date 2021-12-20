OceanCraft Update 0.6.x - Be careful and keep crafting

Hi Guys, we have the next big update for you!
Thunder and Lightning
Look out! The weather will not always stay nice and sunny, Now and then an angry rain cloud will make it´s way to your OceanCraft. While the rain might be nice and refreshing, the lightning is not!
Stay safe, keep away from high places and prepare to put out some fires!
Tiny Pirates
You are not the only ones enjoining a nice day out on the ocean. These waters are home to a fleet of particularly tiny and aggressive pirates. They will sing sea shanties, drink impossible amounts and bombard you with flaming cannonballs out of their cute little tiny cannons.
Sink them, before they sink you!
New Crafting System
While we liked the crafting book and will keep it for some items, we decided to change to a system of crafting tables.
Select your chosen recipe, collect all necessary ingredient and start building!
Everybody on your OceanCraft can add to the needed items and the tables are height adjustable, so tiny and huge people can enjoy this new system together.
Fire!
Your OceanCraft burns! Put it out fast, or the fire will spread and destroy everything you have build so far! It´s a good thing you are surrounded by water.
Water pistol
We have a new tool for you. It´s great for watering your plants, or friends! Maybe it even helps with putting out fires.
Winter is coming
Winter has come to your OceanCraft. Build a snowman, have epic snowball fights, exchange presents and enjoy all the cookies!
There are of course a lot more features in this update. Here is the full list:
-
Raincloud
- Starts appearing after chopping block was build
- Sets the highest platform on fire with lightning
- The rain waters all plants
-
Tiny Pirates
- Start appearing after workbench was build
- Shoot at the OceanCraft and set platforms on fire
- Have to be shot two times with the slingshot
- Disappear by themselves after a set amount of time
- Amount of ships depends on player count
- Defeated pirates drop new crafting resources
-
Added crafting stations
- Book now only builds essentials and structures
- Currently two crafting stations: chopping block and workbench
- Crafting stations are height adjustable
-
Burning Platforms
- Enemies can set platforms on fire
- Can be extinguished by water (mug or water pistol)
- Spreads to neighbor platforms
- Destroys platform when it burns to long
-
Purifier now has water tank
- Fill the water pistol from the purifier
- Need to fill the water tank with a hand pump
-
Winter event
- It´s snowing
- Craftable snowman
- Snowballs
- Items box graphic changes to gift box
- Floating presents in the water
- Eatable candy canes and cookies
- Christmas balloon drop with Santa hat
- Big fishes wear Santa hats
- Small amount of snow on platforms
-
Added audio settings to the crafting book. Player can adjust the volume of waves, voices and sound effects
-
Added buildable lightning rod, which catches lightning
-
Multiple grab items now always show as a box
-
Added haptic feedback when hook hits trash
-
Exchanged shark for dolphin which adjusts it´s swimming route to the OceanCraft size
-
Changed intensity and colors of environmental lighting
-
Added extra dialog before deleting a world
-
Plants now grow three vegetables (before only two)
-
Floatables now spawn depended on the OceanCraft size
-
Adjusted tutorial missions to the gameplay changes (mostly crafting table)
-
New crafting resources metal and fabric
-
Added some new sound effects
-
Exchanged some graphics on the buildable sail
-
Choosen face skin now also affects the hand skin
-
Added tool water pistol, which can shoot water
Important Bugfixes
- Distance grabbed vegetables are now directly in hand (sometimes floated)
- Camera can now be put into full inventory
- Plants can no longer be planted over existing plants and therefore no longer delete the old plant
- Chair no longer drops sunflower on destroy
Changed files in this update