 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Casino Tycoon Simulator update for 20 December 2021

V0.14.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7914215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

We hope you all doing well.With 0.14.1 update, you can paint the walls for small price.

We are currently working on more customizing systems and cinema update.Soon we will come back with

more!

Happy gamings, Stay healthy!

B.G

Changed files in this update

Casino Tycoon Simulator Content Depot 1756801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.