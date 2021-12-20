V0.14.1 Update

Greetings!
We hope you all doing well.With 0.14.1 update, you can paint the walls for small price.
We are currently working on more customizing systems and cinema update.Soon we will come back with
more!
Happy gamings, Stay healthy!
B.G
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Greetings!
We hope you all doing well.With 0.14.1 update, you can paint the walls for small price.
We are currently working on more customizing systems and cinema update.Soon we will come back with
more!
Happy gamings, Stay healthy!
B.G
Changed files in this update