Aplestia:Retold's first update

Aplestia:Retold received its first update, addressing various issues. The update should start automatically for your game. If it doesn't, please validate the files through your game library here on Steam. Below you can read the changes.

More powerful heroes

Stat curve for all four playable characters has been raised by a small amount. This will make the characters more powerful by leveling up. Furthermore, more permanent boost potions are given throughout the game. Namely two Nemean Beverages, four Herculean Potions, three Circe's Drinks, three Cassiopeia's Tonics, one Centaur's Draught and one Lyra's Mixture have been added as rewards or loot.

Some enemy changes

Enemies now drop more gold than before - sometimes even double than before! This will help every player change the difficulty easier and buy anything without remorse.

Lord Verdelite's stats have been reduced by a very small amount to make the fight a bit easier.

New area!

The Great Composting Area is now available for all players who defeated the Clockwork King. After being victorious, a treasure chest appears behind the king which contains a rope. Use the rope to the designated spot in the room to create a way towards the Great Composting Area, where you can fight with random battles. This will be a way to grind for experience and loot for anyone wanting to become even more powerful. The area also contains a Herculean Potion.

Have fun!