Holiday Update! Its Christmas Time

Head back from the frontlines and let the festivities commence! Yet another year of Holdfast is coming to a close, but do not fear as there is plenty still to come with this update and in the new year.

As it is the time for giving, Holdfast: Nations At War will soon be on sale and has now already been updated to introduce a new rewards system for regular returning players. We’ll also be giving some more information away about this “Big Update” this blog post so be sure to read until the end.

Daily Rewards

Climb the ranks to eternal Holdfast glory with the addition of daily XP rewards for all players to enjoy. Featuring x2 and x3 experience multipliers, along with future undisclosed in-game rewards, your player score can now be boosted by simply playing Holdfast: Nations At War.

Those who reach at least 2000 xp gained per day for a minimum of 3 days of the week will gain access to the weekend bonus multipliers.

Be sure to check out the new experience panel in the main menu as it will keep track of your progress towards the weekend bonus rewards.

Themed Content

Keep warm by a roasting fire, build an army of snowmen, fire giant snowballs out of cannons, sing carols and ride on the back of a ‘reindeer’ while fighting off foes. There’s plenty to get you in the spirit of the holidays this winter sale.

Practice the age old craft of snowman-ship by constructing makeshift snowmen with the sapper class. These brave snowmen whilst not doing much as they are just for ‘snow’ will offer some comfort, and cover, during the cold winter wars.

Light up the night sky in celebration of the Holidays by firing the new firework rocket type out of the rocket launchers. This unique artillery ammunition, while not dealing any damage, will still provide plenty of amazement as the light twinkles across the battlefield.

Since announcing the sign-ups for the closed beta of the “Big Update” we’ve received an impressive 600+ applications for closed testing and while we cannot accept everyone, we will soon be sending invitations out to those who applied.

The Big Update - Signup Here!

As we’ve mentioned many times, this project has been the most ambitious to date and will begin a new era in the new year for Holdfast and its community. We cannot wait to show you more of what we’ve been working on as we start to roll out larger scale testing and finalise the “Big Update”.

The community for the past month has been hard at decoding the torn letter Rycon found just before Halloween, it just so happens that Rycon has yet again found another letter whilst out fishing with Walki. It looks rather damaged though so we will yet again need some more help decoding the secrets it holds.

Be sure to join the official Holdfast Discord and enter the chat #the-letter to join the team hard at work trying to figure out what the “Big Update” has in store for Holdfast.

Make sure to keep up with our social media and official Discord server over the beginning of the new year as we’ll be slowly revealing more about what is on the horizon for Holdfast.

Community Spotlight

In-line with the release of scripting support and further support for controlling bots, the modding community has been hard at work innovating and pushing boundaries with their new creations. One such innovative project is the Holdfast: Commander Battles mod that allows players to control a line of bot soldiers and partake in large scale battles commanding your men to victory! We caught up with Alexaroth, who has been taking on the challenge of further refining and improving the community made gamemode.

“As a former competitive line leader, I always pushed the boundaries of what I could get out of a line of musketeers. Having one made out of bots seemed like the next step in line leading for me, which is why I took an interest in Core's original mod, and made a new, workshop version, with help from Elf and Wrexial. I believe Commander Battles allows line leaders to get the best out of their instincts and abilities, while providing a great atmosphere and an experience that's hard to replicate in normal line battles.

I believe a lot of people that normally wouldn't take a leading role with other players, enjoy having that kind of experience offered to them through this mod, and that is why the community has had such a positive response to it.” -Alexaroth

Be sure to check out the community commander battle server and lead your men to death or glory!

Whether you’re interested in modding Holdfast, hosting your own community events or just wanting to get involved deeper within our great community, the Holdfast official Discord server is the place to be! It is your central hub for all things Holdfast and houses a plethora of channels dedicated to event and game announcements, regiment recruitment, game support, suggestions, history discussion and more. Click below to join today!

Changelog 72 - Game Version v1.21.8024.25001

Christmas Event

● Suspiciously large reindeers make a comeback.

● Sing a carol or two while sitting comfortably next to a piano as these tunes turn jolly for the festive season.

● It's not Christmas without a tree! Decorated shrubbery can be found on all maps.

● Catch prizes in true Holdfast fashion as cannons remain just as lethal a force when their iron balls turn snowy.

● The main menu has turned festive.

● Practice the age old craft of snowman-ship by constructing makeshift snowmen with the sapper class.

● Light up the night sky in celebration of the Holidays by firing the new firework rocket type out of the rocket launchers.

Regiment Registry

● You can now select 'Turkey' as a region for your regiment.

Holdfast SDK V3.2

● Bots can now be kicked or banned.

● None regiment-affiliated bots do not join a random fake regiment anymore.

● The officer order UI is now ignored if Shift, CTRL or ALT is pressed.

● Introduced a new command rc carbonPlayers combinedInput.

Everyone here at Anvil Game Studio would like to say a huge thank you for the ongoing support and for making the last 4 years of Holdfast so special. Here’s to many many more! We all hope you’ve been able to have an equally as special year this year and until next time, may good health be yours.

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Cameron, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper & Storey