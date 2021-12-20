Holiday update

Dear Shapelab community,

It’s time to get out the jingle bells playlist, the mistletoe and the ugly sweaters, and to slow down and do more of what makes you happy! With that in mind, our gift to you is a brand new set of tools and features coming to Shapelab today, to give you an even better sculpting experience this holiday season!

We are especially excited to announce new tools for our users working with 3D scan data! This update is dedicated to you…but there are some useful new features for everyone to enjoy!

Here is the full list:

New tool: 3D Stamp and Cut (Beta version)

With the new Stamp/Cut tool, you can quickly add and weld primitive shapes to your mesh or cut out and erase complete parts or sections of it.

You can use this tool in combination with the “separate” features to divide your sculpt object into two multiple objects: Cut the object into two contiguous meshes then apply the new “Separate” feature.

New tool: Surface stamp

The Surface stamp tool allows you to see exactly how your chosen Alpha mask would modify

the surface at a specific location without applying the modification.

The modification will only be applied to that specific location when you release the trigger.

New feature: Removing, deleting and separating meshes and polygons

Delete or separate masked polygons

You can either separate the polygons you masked into new objects or delete them completely

Find these options under the Mask brush modifier panel or open the given object’s Context Menu and select the new Poly Transform tab.

Close holes

This new feature will automatically detect holes on your sculpt object and close them.

Use this feature after you remove a surface area and you still would like to continue sculpting or whenever you need a watertight mesh. For instance, 3D printing would require all objects to be closed too.

You can combine the feature with the Voxel Remesh tool in order to get better results when remeshing open objects.

Find this option under the Object Context Menu\Poly Transform tab.

Separate meshes by continuity and size (polygon number)

If a sculpt object consists of multiple contiguous meshes, you can separate these into new objects with a button located under the Poly Transform tab of the given sculpt object’s Context Menu.

Use the slider to set the maximum number of objects you would like to get as a result. The order of separation is based on the polygon number of the contiguous meshes found in the object.

New brush and tool modifiers

The “Clay buildup” brush’s “buildup” mode is optional from now on. We have renamed it to “Clay” brush, and the buildup height/depth can be set by the user.

The “Pinch” brush’s height/depth can be set by the user. ​

Visualization

Indication of active sculpt mesh

When turned on under “user preferences”, the active sculpt mesh is rendered normally, while the rest becomes darker.

Workspace coordinate space and origo

When turned on under “user preferences”, the coordinate space of the Sculpt object parent is visualized

Improvements

Boolean

The entire library has been rebuilt from scratch and will be improved further

Average 5 times faster boolean operations

Context menu positioning

Can be repositioned by the user by grabbing the header

Automatically positions itself so it won’t show up inside sculpt objects

Import positioning and scaling

Optional positioning: Under the import menu you can switch between Auto align and Default translation

Files consisting of multiple objects are positioned properly relative to each other ​

Improved memory handling

Optimized tessellation

OBJ vertex color support for objects imported from Meshroom and Meshlab

Fixes

Valve Index controller detection issue fixed

Context menu updates properly when changing object selection

User preferences were not saved in some cases

Cursor could get stuck to the surface for a short period of time after ending manipulation

Colors on the Color Picker UI were not completely matching the colors applied to the surface

Other minor fixes ​

We wish you happy holidays and plenty of free time to immerse yourself in fun and relaxing sculpting sessions!

P.s.:We will also be taking a little break for a few days, so if you plan to contact us please note that our response time might be longer than usual from next week until the end of the year, but we will come back in full force in January!

Best wishes,

Leopoly Team