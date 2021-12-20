PAYDAY 2: Update 216.2 Changelog

Update 216.2 Changelog
Update size: 12.8 MB
Hello Heisters
As mentioned in the previous hotfix we continued to work on a better fix for the perk deck exploit and are happy to now be releasing a better solution to the issue.
To remove the exploit where you could revive yourself indefinitely with the leech perk deck we added an additional "downed cooldown". However, there could in rare cases cause the player to be forced to wait for double the intended cooldown time. This has now been addressed properly. You can no longer revive yourself an infinite about of times. The downed cooldown does not stay once you manage to revive another player or replenish your health. The real cooldown of the leech perk deck will also be reduced based on the time past on the downed cooldown.
Changes
- Fixed a crash related to weapon verification in relation to damage dealt.
- The cooldown on the leach perk deck from being downed will be removed when you revive another player or replenish your health
- When you revive another player or replenish your health the cooldown of the leech perk deck is reduced by the time past on the downed cooldown
- Fixed a clipping art asset on the Xmas version of Bulucs Mansion
Keep those helmets flying.
OVERKILL_Tobias
OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.
