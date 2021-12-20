Fixes to a Few Fast Times Achievements and High Scores

Special Thanks to Dohi64 who reported a lot of issues we had not found during testing! These should all be fixed now. Please let us know if you find even minor issues or if something is confusing to you. If you notice it, it is affecting other players and we want to fix it or at least better communicate how it works.
- Fixed issues with some High Scores and Fastest times that weren't being handled properly including some fastest times achievements
- Fixed some typos in tooltips
- Fixed an issue with how pearls were being handled, now it should simply increment by one every time a block drops
- Updated how Recent Words are shown to be clearer
- Added direct Save & Quit button on Main Menu
Changed files in this update