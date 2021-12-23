Campaign: Hard Mode!

Finished all campaign chapters already? Think it’s been too easy? Neither Sarah the Chief nor the noisome Yeti posed any problem? Well, old enemies may return… and become stronger!

Having completed any chapter of the campaign on regular difficulty, you’ll be able to play it again in Hard Mode. The enemies will be much stronger and more vicious, and their decks will present a tough challenge even to experienced players. The stakes are high, but so is the reward!

In addition, we're going to change the rating earning system in the Champion's League. From now on, at the beginning of each season, all players who have quialified for the League will see their points reset, so that everyone has equal chances to progress, which will make the competition more dynamic.